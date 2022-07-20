IMPERIAL — The Imperial County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 to approve the writing of a letter of support on behalf of Berkshire Hathaway Energy Renewables to apply for a grant to build a small-scale lithium processing plant.

The proposed project will create a one-tenth commercial scale first-of-its-kind plant that will take the lithium chloride and convert it into battery-grade lithium carbonate to demonstrate that the proposed technology can scale up to a commercial lithium production facility.

The grant in question is the U.S. Department of Energy’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law-Battery Materials Processing and Battery Manufacturing Funding Opportunity, which will then be used to fund the Imperial Valley Lithium Carbonate Demonstration.

“There are provisions to repair infrastructure, like roads and bridges which have fallen into disrepair,” Mark Gran, BHE Renewables real estate assets and community relations manager, said during the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, July 19, in Imperial.

Mark Gran, Berkshire Hathaway Energy Renewables Real Estate Assets and Community Relations manager, assures the Board of Supervisors that there will be money to improve roadways as a part of a grant to build the Imperial Valley Lithium Carbonate Demonstration project during the Board of Supervisors off-site meeting in Imperial on Tuesday, July 19. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

As part of the proposed project, county public roads and bridges in the area around the plant, which will be located in area of Calipatria, will see major renovations and improvements to prepare for future full-scale commercial lithium production.

This is not BHE Renewable’s first test site in the Valley. It had already developed a small-scale lithium extraction facility in the spring of this year. This facility will supply the raw lithium that is needed to demonstrate the effectiveness of the process to make that lithium usable.

“We had gotten a grant from the state to start the lithium extraction test facility, which is operational and testing right now, so this is the next step to make sure that we will move forward,” Gran said.

The county is not alone in its support of the grant, with BHE Renewables proposing to partner with a large number of local and regional community groups in order to implement a strong diversity, inclusion, and equity program as a component of the plan.

According to the letter from Imperial County Executive Officer Miguel Figueroa requesting the letter of support, those groups include environmental justice and social justice organizations, schools, unions, tribal governments, universities, county agencies, non-governmental organizations, and others, but no specific names were given.

The supervisors made their support of the grant applications known when the four supervisors present for the vote approved it with no discussion. District 2 Supervisor Luis Plancarte was not present for the meeting.

“It’s an exciting time to be serving on the board right now. There are so many possibilities that are going to help improve our quality of life in this county,” District 5 Supervisor Raymond Castillo said during his supervisor’s report, referencing Lithium Valley.

Update on Imperial County Roads

County Public Works Department Director John Gay provided the Board of Supervisors an update on county roadways and bridges, with a primary focus on the area surrounding the city of Imperial, in honor of Tuesday’s off-site meeting being held there.

Imperial County District 3 Supervisor Michael Kelley congratulated Public Works Director John Gay on a long list of Imperial area roads that are to be repaired during the Board of Supervisors off-site meeting in Imperial on Tuesday, July 19. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Gay included a list of roads around the city of Imperial, which have been approved to receive repairs in the upcoming year, including parts of Apolonia, Austin, Belford, Coyne, Ironwood, La Brucherie, Lee, Murphy, Nance, Neckel, Preciado and Worthington roads, as well as Hamblet Powell and Winona courts.

“These roads are the main arteries for Imperial. I see that in your priority list, and that will make a lot of residents very happy because those roads are in dire need of improvement,” District 3 Supervisor Michael Kelley said.

Imperial County Public Works’ struggles to take care of the roads that have been long debated, Gay said, while pointing to his department’s low budget as the reason behind the struggles.

Imperial County has approximately 2,500 miles of roadways, making it the fifth of California’s 58 counties in terms of roadway mileage, but it ranks 21st in funding.

Additionally, the county receives no funds to accommodate the increased roadway use by the approximately 50,000 people who cross the border in Calexico but do not actually live within the county.

To demonstrate how large an issue this lack of funding is, Gay included estimates of how much different road repairs cost per mile but warned that the costs were determined before the high levels of inflation began a few months ago.

Imperial County Public Works Department Director John Gay provided a presentation about approved roadway projects in the city of Imperial area during the county Board of Supervisors off-site meeting in Imperial on Tuesday, July 19. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

A mile’s worth of slurry seal, which is a mixture of water, asphalt emulsion, aggregate and additives, to an existing asphalt pavement surface, costs approximately $70,000, whereas “skin patching,” which is a short-term, economical pavement repair solution for small asphalt surfaces, is approximately $110,000.

A two-inch road overlay costs approximately $200,000 and consists of adding two inches of asphalt concrete to the existing surface or pavement of the road to help prolong its lifespan. Cold in-place recycling, in which a two-inch layer of asphalt is recycled and replaced with two inches of brand new asphalt, costs approximately $590,000.

A full-depth reclamation goes twice as deep, removing and replacing four inches of asphalt material, and costs closer to $1.25 million, with any bridges needing to be repaired costing upwards of $3 million, making large scale projects difficult on the department’s $23,672,534 budget.

“We will be speaking with the city of Imperial because they have an overlay project communicated to Congress as well. We are excited about this,” Gay said.