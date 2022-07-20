EL CENTRO — El Centro Police Chief Brian Johnson will be retiring at the end of July, and the City Council has voted to go forward with the renewal of the police chief contract along with other department head contracts.

While not announced at the City Council meeting on Tuesday, July 19, Johnson had informed City Manager Marcela Piedra of his intention to retire, according to Mayor Tomas Oliva.

Oliva said Johnson was to have announced his retirement at a Police Department staff meeting sometime last week, but that could not be confirmed.

Johnson nor Piedra returned calls for comment by publication.

Oliva admitted he was surprised that Johnson would be retiring but said he was glad for the help Johnson brought the city of El Centro during a time when it needed a chief, adding that he was indeed ready for a break.

“He did his part and stabilized and certainly helped recruit new bodies for the Police Department,” Oliva said. “And now we are at another critical juncture in the Police Department because we now have all these new officers.

They are young, they are determined, and hopefully will stay long term and (this) will be a huge part of a new chapter in the Police Department,” the mayor said.

Oliva said he had approached the city manager about the renewal of Johnson’s contract, asking whether the position would be affected due to the retirement announcement. Piedra told him Tuesday night’s renewal was to properly price the positions and didn’t have to do with the person, he said.

The contracts on Tuesday night’s agenda, including police chief, community services director, finance director, director of public works and city engineer, and human resources director were positions that were being priced outside of market value, or not paying what other cities are paying, according to Oliva.

With the current approval, the police chief and other positions will be brought up to market value and improve the recruitment pool when the positions are “flown.” Oliva said this is all about “thinking ahead.”

When the city of El Centro searches for a new police chief, it will look for someone who can balance the both current recruits and any new ones who enter the force while addressing patrol times, crime rates, and working with local schools to make parents feel their children are safe and protected, Oliva said.

The City Council will be doing the same with contracts for the city attorneys, city clerk, and city manager in August, according to Oliva.

The city is likely not to advertise for a police chief until after Johnson retires, which will be on July 29.