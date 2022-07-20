SAN DIEGO — Jerry Travis has been getting his trunk packed and his cosplay outfits sorted since last week for San Diego’s Comic-Con International, the first time the mass migration of nerds, geeks, and pop culture enthusiasts has returned to near pre-pandemic strength.

The Brawley resident said the Comic-Con experience is “being able to go to a place that is just nothing but a good time with like-minded people just there for shenanigans and what they liked.”

“No bad vibes, no one there to mess up my Zen,” Travis said during an interview at his home last week.

Starting on Wednesday night, July 20 with Comic-Con’s preview night, the event unfolds over the next four days in downtown San Diego, in and around the convention center, Comic-Con ends on Sunday, July 24.

Jerry Travis of Brawley (and Baby Groot) adjusts the sleeve to his T’Chala Star-Lord cosplay while discussing getting ready for this week’s San Diego Comic-Con, which Travis will attend through Sunday, July 24. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

Canceled in 2020, San Diego Comic-Con 2021 was a much hobbled version, smallish by comparison to the huge event that it had become by 2019. This week’s “shenanigans” will be big, and Travis said he’ll be there all five days, a tradition he started back in 2009 with his first SDCC.

And he won’t be the only Imperial Valley resident in attendance. Some will there to simply have fun, like Travis. But some will be there to work in the Exhibitors Hall, such as Holtville artist Dave Garcia and El Centro’s Ruben Najera. Some like Naval Air Facility El Centro Public Information Officer Kristopher Haugh will be doing a combination of both as a volunteer.

“I’m going to take photos of all the amazing cosplays, talk to the other cosplayers, like how did you solve this problem, how did you put that together, and my goodness that is an amazing costume!” Haugh said last week.

Travis might be one of those cosplayers who catches Haugh’s eye; he’s got three cosplays to last him for the five days, a practice Travis has improved upon since the first “euphoric experience” of Comic-Con in 2009.

Of course in that first year, Travis had to cosplay, a simple single character from the “Soul Eater” anime, just a T-shirt, jeans, and a piece of dual-colored fabric. That’s all it took to create his first cosplay and he has continued to work and improve since.

Nowadays, Travis pushes himself to do more, going more into 3D printing and working with vinyl and sewing to create better and improved cosplays, which has been seen during parades and events with the Imperial Valley Cosplayers Group.

“In recent years I think about what that character’s personality would be,” Travis said. “Small details are what I think about more often, like color and materials, just figuring out and doing research.”

Jerry Travis’ cosplay trunk is nearly ready to go as he packed early for San Diego’s Comic-Con. The Brawley resident is taking three cosplays and was considering a fourth for the five-day event. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

Travis’ three cosplays for this year are Garter Belt from the “Panty and Stocking” Japanese amine, Tanjiro from the “Demon Slayer” anime and the Marvel-initiated mash-up T’Chala Star-Lord, inspired by Marvel’s Disney Plus animated series “What If,” which supposes “what if” Black Panther’s T’Chala was Guardian of the Galaxy’s Peter Quill, or Star-Lord.

There was a possibility Travis would make a fourth cosplay for the last day of the convention, but he was unsure at the time he was interviewed.

Travis sais cosplay is fun for him, it allows him to be the center of attention and interact with people. In fact, the lack of conventions in the past three years has put a strain on him since he loves the crowds so much.

Still, the biggest enjoyment he gets out of wearing a cosplay is to see the reactions from other people and to brighten a person’s day.

“I mainly enjoy making somebody’s day. Especially if it’s a cosplay that little kids like. To see that little sparkle in their eyes, maybe one day they will try and see ‘oh look, there’s an adult who’s still having fun! We can still have fun at that age!’” Travis said with a chuckle.

For NAF El Centro’s Haugh, has been going to the convention since 2008, recalling how back then it was far easier to get into Comic-Con than has been in recent years.

Prior to the explosion in popularity, Haugh said he could walk up to the doors and purchase his ticket before going in, even purchasing next year’s tickets if he wanted. In recent years, it’s become tougher to get tickets, so Haugh mostly volunteers as convention staff in order to get in, but still enjoys the experience.

Kristopher Haugh, who has been going to San Diego Comic-Con since 2008, is shown with Weird Al Yankovic during Comic-Con while in Haugh’s Tuskan raider cosplay. Haugh, who is public information officer at Naval Air Facility El Centro, will be in plain clothes this year as he volunteers as staff. | PHOTO COURTESY OF KRISTOPHER HAUGH

The former Imperial resident said he will be taking charge as a master of “swag bags” and other convention panel memorabilia.

“I’m excited to see what all the big changes are, if Marvel is going to be back, I always love seeing the Star Wars section, and the LEGO section is always huge,” Haugh said. “Those anchors are always there so it’s good to see them.”

A cosplayer as well, Haugh is a member of the 501st Legion Imperial Sands Garrison of Imperial and San Diego Counties, part of a Star Wars cosplay society that has branches nationwide. His chief Star Wars cosplay is that of a Tuskan Raider, one of the sand people of the desert planet, Tattooine.

Haugh particularly likes building props and larger cosplays. The downside is they are heavy pieces that can get exhausting to wear throughout the day. At the moment, Haugh is looking into creating more casual cosplays that might not be as hot, drawing ideas from others he has seen.

Kristopher Haugh (center), formerly of Imperial, is captured by two Klingons from Star Trek during a past San Diego Comic-Con. | PHOTO COURTESY OF KRISTOPHER HAUGH

Haugh will not be in his Tuskan cosplay this year. He will be walking the floor in his native skin. But he is excited to take as many photographs as he can of other cosplayers, hopefully drawing inspiration for new cosplays.

“To me, being able to engage with people who have a similar hobby, sit there and compare notes and techniques, it just gets more personal,” he said. “You can learn a lot on YouTube, but it’s more interesting to see it live and talk to the person who made it and what some of their challenges were.”

Haugh is looking forward to seeing friends he has made over the years who he hasn’t been able to see in three years.

Though Haugh is looking forward to the convention, there is still a cloud that will be hanging over the revelry. Since the COVID pandemic is still going, Comic-Con will require everyone to wear masks during the convention and be either fully vaccinated or have proof of a negative test within 72 hours of the event.

The convention committee has said it would not move on this or make exceptions, which is fine for Haugh.

Haugh is planning to pack multiple bottles of hand sanitizer and plenty of masks. Haugh joked that the convention is known for having a “funk,” and he has smelled things once or twice before when being an attendee and a volunteer.

“There is going to be a lot of people here, so we need to practice good hygiene,” he said. “It’s going to be so important that people take health protections. Comic-Con is awesome, but it’s not worth infecting other people.”

Writer Katherine Ramos will be covering San Diego Comic-Con this week. Look for stories on the event itself and other locals who were there.