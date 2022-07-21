HOLTVILLE — Boys and Girls Club of Imperial Valley will be moving its headquarters to the city of Holtville from Brawley once a community center is built.

It was the Boys and Girls Club’s intention to move its home office after negotiations concluded with Holtville for a location for the Holtville Community Center, said Boys and Girls Club President Anita Martinez during a Monday, July 18 interview.

The building of this community center will be handled by the Boys and Girls Club, in exchange for being able to use the space for the Holtville location. The community center itself, and the land it sits on, will ultimately belong to the city of Holtville and will be open to the general public.

Seven-year-old Giovanna waits intently to get started on her art project during a Boys and Girls Club meeting on Tuesday, July 19. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

“We really want to full advantage of the new facility … not only will we move our headquarters, but we want to expand our programing in Holtville as well,” Martinez said.

At the moment, the Holtville Boys and Girls Club operates inside a set of classrooms in the back of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church across from Emmett S. Finley Elementary School, but the space is less than ideal for the program.

The dimly lit classrooms are small, severely limiting the number of students who can be accepted within the program, with the summer program only being able to serve 56 children this year, Martinez said.

Over the summer, the Boys and Girls Club had 10 additional children on a waitlist for the Holtville program, though Martinez said that the waitlist numbers rise to somewhere between 20 to 30 families once school comes back in session.

The development of a new dedicated space within the future community center will allow the Boys and Girls Club to grow and expand, including age specific classrooms for the participants, such as developing a teen program for Holtville.

“We know teens don’t want to hang out with a 10- or 11-year-old, so this would give us a chance to do something specific for them,” Martinez said. “We already have a program like that at the Brawley site, and it has worked out great.”

The Boys and Girls Club of Imperial Valley has a very clear mission, and that is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring citizens.

The Boys and Girls Club serves children ages 5 to 18, and their programs have varied greatly but includes a heavy focus on STEM activities, physical activities, life skills, social awareness, and art.

For example, a project on Tuesday, July 19 had the children in the program cutting fans out of Styrofoam plates then painting them, as a means to introduce Asian culture to the children.

This is the first summer that the Holtville Boys and Girls Club has been able to offer all-day activities for the children, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with programs over previous summers ending at 2 p.m.

When school begins in the fall, the program will run concurrently with the school calendar, meaning they are open any day that school is in session, lasting from the time they get out until 5:30 p.m. They will also begin to have the children participate in the “Power Hour,” where they receive help with their homework.

“If they don’t have any homework, or finish early, then they still have to participate in something that helps their education. They can read, do puzzles, or any other activity that helps them to grow,” Martinez said.

While the Boys and Girls Club offers the youth of Holtville a lot of different activities, the road to developing the Holtville Community Center has been filled with much conflict and complications in recent months.

Disagreement between the Boys and Girls Club and the city began when the city adjusted the plans of its future Public Safety building, significantly reducing the size of the purposed community center. From the city’s perspective, this is necessary to accommodate a change in the city’s public safety structure.

Seven-year-old Paige asks Boys and Girls Club Holtville Unit Coordinator Amber Zamora a question during an art project on Tuesday, July 19. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

The initial plans called for Holtville to develop a new police station as a part of the building, but since the initial design the city had dissolved the police department, outsourcing instead to the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, the design became irrelevant.

The city then redesigned the building to include a new City Hall, since the current Holtville Civic Building is well over 100 years old and is in disrepair.

They Boys and Girls Club argued that this choice was unnecessary, and that the city of Holtville was putting themselves before Holtville’s youths.

Both groups seem to be putting the past behind them, however, as the city offered the Boys and Girls Club its choice of properties, at the new public safety building, where the current fire station is, or 6 acres of land behind the Holtville Skate Park.

“We are ready to negotiate with the city … We will accept which ever one we can get,” Martinez said.