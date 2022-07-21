CALEXICO — Two weeks after a majority of the Calexico City Council had voted to extend Mayor Javier Moreno’s mayorship for another year, those in the voting minority continued to challenge his appointment.

As part of that challenge, council members Rosie Arreola Fernandez and Camilo Garcia had requested to have the matter examined further during the council’s regular meeting on Wednesday, July 20.

Specifically, the pair were anticipating a discussion centered around a legal analysis they had requested from the city’s attorney that was to determine whether the council was obligated to have the mayorship rotate on an annual basis, as it traditionally had according to a past-approved council resolution, or whether the council had the discretion to elect any council member to serve as mayor as it sees fit.

But instead of a legal opinion that explicitly defined how to interpret the resolution’s inclusion of the term “to rotate the Mayor and Mayor pro tem annually,” the council was provided a report that summarized past practices and potential options.

“What was put in here wasn’t what was asked for,” Arreola Fernandez said about the report prepared by the law firm contracted by the city to provide legal services, Best Best & Krieger.

The apparent mix-up prompted complaints from both Arreola Fernandez and Garcia, who then requested to have the agenda item tabled so that Best Best & Krieger could compile a report that specifically provided a legal interpretation of the resolution’s use of the term “to rotate.”

The council then voted unanimously to table the agenda item. In the meantime, Garcia said he considered the matter of whether Moreno was the city’s legitimate mayor to remain unresolved.

“I don’t recognize that individual as mayor,” said Garcia, who had served as mayor pro tem for the past year but had been denied the opportunity to “rotate” into the city’s mayorship when a majority of his peers voted to re-elect Moreno as mayor during the council’s meeting on July 6.

The public comment period that accompanied the agenda item also brought up public accusations that council members Garcia and Arreola Fernandez were throwing a tantrum because Moreno was re-elected as mayor, and that their continued objection was nothing more than “petty politics” which reflected their lack of priorities.

Those comments, however, were tempered by other community members who spoke in support of both Garcia and Arreola Fernandez’s actions.

I don’t recognize that individual as mayor.” Calexico City Council member Camilo Garcia said of Mayor Javier Moreno, after Garcia was denied the opportunity to “rotate” into the city’s mayorship

In an effort to help clarify the matter, Mayor Pro Tem Ureña read aloud from the report provided by Best Best & Krieger. It recommended that the council review the mayoral rotation policy options within the report and provide direction to the city on what policy to adopt.

Ureña said he was glad to see the item on the agenda because he thought it would allow the community to provide feedback about what policy option it preferred. Some of the listed options included an open nomination process, a seniority-based process, or a hybrid of the two.

The current practice, as set by a council-amended resolution in July 2013, is to rotate the positions of mayor and mayor pro tem on an annual basis on the first regular meeting in July.

Yet, as Ureña pointed out, and which the report highlighted, the current policy doesn’t provide and guidance or procedure that would prevent the council from choosing a mayor and mayor pro tem at its discretion.

“So long story short, there are no rules because all the councils before us haven’t adopted any rules,” he said. “The legal analysis is there, and it says we’re free to elect council members because that’s what the policy has been for the last nine years.”

In response to his remarks, council member Arreola Fernandez asked to have the Best Best & Krieger attorney present during Wednesday’s meeting to weigh in.

Whatever policies may have been in place prior to 2013 were superseded by the amendment the council at the time had approved, said attorney Seth Merewitz. Even so, the actions of any previous councils were not necessarily binding on the current council, he added.

“You are free to establish your own policies the way you choose to do business,” Merewitz said. “The language is what it is, but at the end of the day it’s up to you, it’s up to a majority of the council to decide how they want to implement this procedure.”

In turn, the attorney’s remarks prompted council member Garcia to contend that the report did not reflect the request that he and Arreola Fernandez had previously made. He also wondered aloud how much the law firm’s 12-page “dissertation” had cost the city.

“I wanted just an interpretation of that language, ‘will rotate,” which it did not have,” Garcia said.

The council’s latest flare-up came during a meeting where some city officials had acknowledged that previous city officials’ failures to follow protocols and procedures contributed to some of the predicaments the city currently finds itself contending with.

Those remarks had prompted Garcia to characterize the majority of the council’s decision to dispense with the councils’ tradition of annually rotating its mayor and mayor pro tem positions as another example of its failure to follow the appropriate procedures.

“Here we are doing the same thing that we are mentioning that our previous colleagues did,” Garcia said. “So, I think it’s hypocritical to say that we are doing something different because we are not.”

During the meeting, City Manager Esperanza Colio Warren was the first to acknowledge how mistakes of the past have contributed to current delays in development projects, the cancellation of commission meetings and prohibited the city from applying for certain development and housing grants.

Since 2014, the city has not been able to apply for various grants from the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development because of issues the city is currently in the process of resolving, Colio said. She also acknowledged that since then various unnamed city officials failed to address the issue.

Colio Warren further disclosed that several development projects were currently on hold because of issues involving the city’s impact fees and permitting process. And that she felt compelled to stop the meetings of some the city’s commissions because they did not follow protocols.

Her remarks came during the portion of the meeting reserved for the city manager’s report and followed a lengthy public comment period where about a dozen community members expressed concerns about the city’s progress, or lack thereof, with the revitalization of downtown and addressing homelessness in the area.

“I want to make sure that everybody understands that I’m trying to do my best,” said Colio Warren, who was appointed as city manager on July 6. “Please give me an opportunity to show you that we can fix this city, that we can only fix this city all together and not fighting against each other.”