IMPERIAL — Linsey Dale, Imperial County’s registrar of voters, spoke out in defense of herself and election staff against allegations of ballot mishandling by a count observer.

El Centro resident Pete Rodriguez, who was paid by the campaign of Imperial Irrigation District Division 1 Director Alex Cardenas to monitor the election count, alleged that the Election Department mishandled ballots, falsely reported votes, and that Dale mismanaged the department during the canvass process of the June 7 primary election.

Dale addressed the allegations made by Rodriguez during the Imperial County Board of Supervisor’s off-site meeting in Imperial on July 19, reading a prepared statement.

“These allegations are completely false and untrue. In front of this Board and the public listening, I wish to address the inaccurate statements that are the most damaging to the integrity and work ethic of our entire elections staff,” Dale said.

Linsey Dale, Imperial County’s registrar of voters, addresses allegations of ballot mishandling by her department to the Board of Supervisors on July 19. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Rodriguez claims in a July 15 news article that “laundry sized bags” held a large number of ballots yet to be counted on June 16, but Dale countered on July 19 that there were about 800 provisional and conditional ballots that had yet to be processed, which were held in multiple small pink precinct bags.

Rodriguez accused election staff of “holding” these ballots and only counting them because he was present as a paid observer for then-candidate Cardenas, who has since been declared winner with the final results.

Pete Rodriguez of El Centro speaks to the Imperial County Board of Supervisors on July 19 about an unrelated issue, but later walked out when Linsey Dale, Imperial County’s registrar of voters, addressed his allegations of ballot mishandling on July 19. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Dale stated that this is a normal part of election protocol as provisional and conditional ballots are kept together in the pink bags, identified by the precincts they were received from, not a malicious attempt to hold on to large amounts of uncounted ballots.

“Neither Mr. Rodriguez, nor any member of the public, have ever been denied copies of our Election Results Report. For the benefit of the public and in full transparency, all reports are released on our website at the end of the business day for anyone to view,” Dale said.

In addition to mishandling ballots, Rodriguez also accused Dale of being hostile with him, offering that he was “given flack” from Dale for asking staff questions.

Dale addressed those accusations as well, explaining that she had clear rules in the department that observers are not there to interrupt staff, both to help keep her staff focused on handling the ballots and to protect the integrity of her department.

She also clarified that she had already answered the questions Rodriguez was asking the staff, but Rodriguez decided to re-question election workers while they were reviewing ballots.

“Administering an election is a difficult job; regardless of the outcome, there will always be someone willing to challenge the results or the process. It is my job to ensure that all votes, are counted in a process that is both transparent and fair to all,” Dale said.

Rodriguez was present for the beginning of the Board of Supervisors meeting, having spoken during public comment for an unrelated issue, but left immediately after Dale took the podium. He could not be reached for comment.