IMPERIAL — Sixteen-year-old Isabella Gutierrez led a group of about 20 children through a “Clay Crafts Day” last week — a class of her own creation — using polymer and air-dry clay to create a series of small clay art pieces.

Isabella is one of four high school student interns in the Imperial Public Library’s Teen Makers program with the opportunity to schedule and plan community activities for youths ages 6 to 12, earning themselves a $500 scholarship to go toward continuing their own education.

Isabella applied for the internship as a fun way to keep busy, earn a scholarship for college and to work with children.

“I was very interested in expressing my creativity with children and teach them how to express their creativity and work with different materials that maybe kids don’t get to work with,” she said after her session on July 22.

As an incoming senior at Imperial High School, Isabella has begun to set her sights on her future, dreaming that one day she will be able to study art at an art school in New York City.

Polymer and air-dry clays await to be used by children at the Imperial Public Library Clay Crafts Day on July 22 inside the library. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

“The dream is New York, but I know it’s expensive,” she said. “So that’s why I’m working hard to get my grades up and get any scholarship opportunities that I can.”

Isabella expressed hope that not only would the scholarship help her achieve her dream but that the internship itself will help give her an edge in getting into school.

Many of the families attending the Clay Crafts Day event were equally as enthusiastic as Isabella, as she not only showed them how to shape forms with the clay but how to mix colors to create the exact shade the children wanted.

Six-year-old Sebastian Garcia and his 8-year-old brother, Santiago Garcia, attended the Clay Crafts Day, with both expressing their joy over the event, with Santiago saying his favorite part was squishing the clay between his fingers.

“I thought to was going to be awesome, and it was,” Santiago said.

For Sebastian, he preferred creating different colors in the polymer clay. Children would take large white clay blocks and combine them with the small pieces of red, blue, yellow, and black clay to make any color they wanted to, creating a fun way to learn about color theory.

“I love this, because all the different colors make them look so real,” Sebastian said.

The boys’ mother, Claudia Cortez, sat a short distance away, watching from the teen section of the library, but could be seen getting up to photograph the boys as they worked.

Cortez was relieved to bring her sons over to the library and thrilled to find a summertime activity to keep them busy, but in a space where her children and herself were comfortable as they participated.

Six-year-old Sebastian Garcia and his 8-year-old brother, Santiago Garcia, attended the Clay Crafts Day on July 22, with both expressing their joy over the session. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

“It’s so hard to find things around here to do, especially inside … they’re having fun, and I am in an air-conditioned space, so everyone is happy,” Cortez said.

While Isabella chose to create an art event, the events are open to whatever the interns decide to create, said Victoria Ceballos, Imperial Public Library’s literacy coordinator for early learners and teens.

Ceballos shared that one of the other interns has a dry ice experiment planned. To create these events, the city gives them a $500 budget to work with, and the interns organize the events.

The program is part of $100,000 from the California State Library’s Stronger Together: Out of School Time Grant Program to fund four teens at a time, each for a term of four months. Isabella is among the first cohort.

“It has worked out so well, we will be continuing to do another set in the fall … and the interns are not required to live in Imperial, so anyone in the Valley can have this chance,” Ceballos said.

Other Library Programs

The Imperial Public Library boasts being on the cutting edges of library services, including the use of a Polaris Catalog, where you can monitor your account and search for materials in the library’s collection from home.

Through this site, a library user can search by author, title, subject, ISBN number, or reading level, and then place up to 10 books on hold. As an example, a person can search for an Accelerated Reader book at level 2.5 and the system will return with a list of the books that fall under that category.

Once the person has found the book they would like, they can check availability and place a hold on the books. At the library, they check for books requested and have the books pulled from the shelves if they are available.

Once the books are ready, the library call the customer to let them know that their books are ready for pick-up, including curbside pick-up.

Any books that the library does not have within its collection can be ordered through the Zip Books program. This lets the library order books and have them delivered directly to the patron’s home address through the Amazon website.

The library is able to provide this service through a grant by the California Library Services Act, which allows patrons to receive books that they would like to read but that aren’t carried in library’s collection.

After six weeks, these books are returned and then are entered into the library’s system, which then expands the Imperial Public Library’s collection.

“It’s a win/win for everyone. Patrons get the books they want, and we get more books for the library,” Imperial Library Assistant Robert De Dios said.