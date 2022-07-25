IMPERIAL — A $2.05 million construction contract to widen the heavily used two-lane La Brucherie Road to four lanes was approved by the Imperial City Council recently.

During its meeting on July 20, the council accepted a bid from Rove Engineering Inc. to widen La Brucherie from Aten Boulevard and Treshill Road, creating two lanes in each direction to improve the rutted road and ease some of the congestion created by several hundred homes in the southwest end of the city.

Imperial City Council member Robert Amparano asks whether Community Development Department Director Othon Mora had communicated with the city of El Centro over the widening of La Brucherie Road during the Imperial City Council meeting on July 20. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

“I know there are a lot of residents who are going to be very happy about this,” Imperial City Council member Robert Amparano said. The council approved the bid, 3-0-1.

Council member Karin Eugenio was not present during the meeting and council member James Tucker abstained, citing a conflict of interests due to his ownership of several nearby businesses on Aten near La Brucherie. He excused himself from the discussion, isolating himself in another room until after the vote.

The widening project consists of curb and gutters, driveways, sidewalks, American with Disabilities Act-compliant ramps, asphalt paving, and thermoplastic striping, according to information from the city.

Additionally, the city will be updating the water main pipe, catch basins, and storm drain pipeline along La Brucherie Road, as well as purchasing new streetlights.

The City Council had directed Community Development Department Director Othon Mora to conduct a competitive bid process for the La Brucherie Widening Project in May 4.

Amparano asked Mora during the July 20 meeting whether he has worked with the city of El Centro since El Centro recently widened its portion of La Brucherie in 2019.

Imperial Community Development Department Director Othon Mora explains the need for a 25 percent contingency for the La Brucherie Road Widening Project during the Imperial City Council meeting on July 20. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

“We are; we will be in communication with them, but their focus is elsewhere,” Mora said.

Mayor Pro Tem Katie Burnworth asked Mora to clarify the timeline the residents of Imperial can expect, establishing that the project is expected to be completed by Nov. 15.

“The road will be closed for up to 90 days … the exact amount can’t be determined though, since it will be affected by a lot of different factors,” Mora said.

Rove’s bid came in at $2,055,598.80, beating out Pyramid Construction and Aggregates Inc., Hazard Construction Engineering LLC, LC Paving & Sealing Inc., and Granite Construction Co.

The widening project is being funded from Imperial’s share of Measure D sales tax funds and the city’s Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation Account.

Measure D provides for a half-cent of local retail sales tax to be returned for specific transportation projects. Measure D was adopted by voters in 1989 and extended in 2008.

The Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation Account was to address deferred maintenance on the State Highway System and the local street and road system, according to the State Controller’s Office website.

As a part of the widening project, the City Council approved a 25 percent contingency fund of some $514,000 to address any issues that might arise.

“We are going to be working with several other groups with this project, like (Imperial) County and the (Imperial Irrigation District), so we want to make sure that we have plenty to cover anything that may creep up,” Mora said.