IMPERIAL VALLEY — Local farmers may soon be forced to bite the bullet and find ways to use significantly less water in 2023 — potentially for a lot longer.

This drastic measure may come as a result of an emergency water conservation effort to prevent further depletion of the Valley’s main source of water, the Colorado River. If less water flows down the Colorado River, the consequences could be catastrophic for the two reservoirs — lakes Mead and Powell — that feed into the so-called basin states.

For example, if water levels in Lake Mead continue dropping, it could bring water and hydropower to a grinding halt, all due to a relentless drought over two decades.

The highline canal is shown at full capacity as it brings Colorado River water via the All-American Canal to the farm fields of Imperial Valley. | FILE PHOTO

The Imperial Irrigation District, the largest water agency in California, is nearing final negotiations with Arizona — one of the lower basin states — to see how much water each state will be able to conserve. And the bar is high.

In June, the federal Bureau of Reclamation requested the states, water agencies and Native tribes along the Colorado River basin to propose ways to collectively conserve up to 4 million acre-feet of water in 2023. They must all reach a deal by mid-August.

How this will impact the farmers who rely on the Colorado River to grow their crops and sustain the principal economic engine of the Imperial Valley can perhaps be better understood through the various ways the Imperial Irrigation District distributes water throughout the region, and how farmers make do with a persistent drought that seems to have no end.

Measuring Water

How much is an acre foot of water?

Water, in general, is measured by the acre-foot, meaning that one acre-foot covers an acre of land one foot deep. One acre-foot of water equals about 326,000 gallons, enough to supply a family of four or five for one year.

How much does the Imperial Valley get?

The IID is allocated 3.1 million acre-feet of water, of which some 500,000 acre-feet of water are transferred to other agencies including the Metropolitan Water District, San Diego County Water Authority, and the Coachella Valley Water District.

The remaining 2.5 million acre-feet of water are then distributed to farmers, residents and businesses throughout the Imperial Valley each year.

How much of it goes to farmers and how much to residents?

Of the 2.5 million acre-feet of water that does get distributed within the Imperial Valley, some 21,631 acre-feet of water is distributed to industrial and commercial users while some 32,580 acre-feet of water is distributed to residents.

In short, 97.8 percent of water goes to agriculture while just over 2 percent goes to residential, industrial and commercial users.

The State of Lake Mead

What has been Lake Mead’s water level trajectory over the last 20 years?

In 2020, water elevation in Lake Mead at Hoover Dam reached nearly 1,225 feet. In June 2022, the level was at 1,043 — a drop of nearly 180 feet in 22 years.

What happens if Lake Mead reaches “dead pool”?

To reach dead pool, Lake Mead water elevation must reach 895 feet.

In the worst case scenario, if Lake Mead were to reach dead pool then it would no longer be able to produce hydropower and it would not be able to deliver water to downstream states like Arizona and California.

Which states are most impacted by Lake Mead drops?

Nevada, Arizona and California are the states most affected by water levels in Lake Mead. Those are called the Lower Basin states.

The shrinking of Lake Mead is shown between 2000 and 2022. | COURTESY PHOTO

How IID Distributes Water

Besides farmers and residents, where else does the water go?

In reality, the IID distributes water to other parts of Southern California besides those in the Imperial Valley. The IID has agreements to transfer water to other agencies including the Metropolitan Water District, the San Diego County Water Authority and the Coachella Valley Water District.

What is the brief history of the IID’s various deals and agreements?

Over the course of many years, the IID has entered into several agreements with other stakeholders to conserve water. In 2003, the IID entered into the Quantification Settlement Agreement that can last through 2047 and be extended to 2077.

The QSA represents the nation’s largest agricultural-to-urban water transfer, the IID says. As a result, the IID says the Imperial Valley has conserved about 7 million acre-feet in support of the Colorado River and California water supply issues the past two decades and conserves about 500,000 acre-feet on average each year.

Various Ways Farmers Use Water

How do farmers use their water?

In 2020, farmers irrigated a net 446,049 acres of land in the Imperial Valley. The biggest crop grown in the Imperial Valley is alfalfa followed by vegetable crops.

What crops and how much of it are produced each year?

While the Imperial Valley enjoys the title of being the top producer of alfalfa, sweet corn, sugar beets, Sudan hay and alfalfa seed, farmers saw fewer yields in 2020 compared to 2019 due to market disruptions.

In 2020, Imperial Valley farmers grew 331,173 acres of field crops like hay, seeds and sugar beets, which experienced a 4 percent drop from 2019.

In 2020, vegetable and melon crop yields dropped 14 percent, 104,235 acres compared to 120,415 in 2019.

Seed and nursery crops also saw a drop of 9 percent in 2020 with 48,427 acres produced versus 53,404 acres in 2019.

Impacts to the Imperial Valley

Farmworkers in Imperial County toil in a cucumber field in the years before the pandemic made their lives that much more difficult. On Monday, Oct. 4, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Sen. Ben Hueso’s Senate Bill 721, establishing each Aug. 24 as “California Farmworker Day,” to recognize their contributions to the state and nation. | ALEJANDRO DÁVILA FRAGOSO PHOTO

What is the best-case scenario for farmers?

The best-case scenario for farmers, should the IID agree to conserve more water, is to have access to federal funding that would pay for more efficient irrigation equipment so that there is the least amount of impact to their crop yields.

Additionally, the best-case scenario for the Salton Sea would find additional federal funding to support the drying lake.

What is the worst-case scenario for farmers?

In the worst-case scenario, little or no federal funding would be available and farmers would have to settle with smaller crop yields, a result that would not only impact their bottom line but also potentially mean fewer farming jobs.

Should none of the agencies reach an agreement, the Bureau of Reclamation may find itself forced to take actions no one might like.