EL CENTRO — After only two months of service, Southern Airways Express will no longer offer direct flights to Las Vegas from Imperial County Airport, citing “unforeseen operational issues,” now flying to Phoenix instead.

The Board of Supervisors begrudgingly approved the change during its meeting on Tuesday, July 26, but not without heavily questioning a Southern Airways representative.

Southern claims to have experienced operational issues due to a combination of elevation and heat during departure leading to longer, more turbulent flights, Southern’s Chief Communications Officer Mark Cestari told the county board on Tuesday.

Cestari asserted that the extreme heat and elevation difference between Imperial and Las Vegas, which has a 2,001-foot elevation, caused the issues and will continue to impact Southern’s ability to fly between the two cities reliably.

“It’s not just the heat and the elevation, but the type of caravan (airplane) used for these flights. … It has a ceiling limit of only 8,000 feet,” Cestari said.

Instead of Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport, Southern will fly to Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport as its second hub airport.

The switch to Phoenix will begin in early- to mid-September, with plans to fly to Los Angeles twice a day and Phoenix twice a day on weekdays with a slightly reduced schedule on weekends.

Southern Airways Express Chief Communications Officer Mark Cestari defends the reasoning behind changing the secondary hub for the Imperial County Airport from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas to Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport during the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, July 25.

As essential air service provider for the county, any changes have to be approved by the county in order for Southern to amend its contract with the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The county board voted 3-1 to approve the change, with District 1 Supervisor Jesus Escobar voting against the plan. District 4 Supervisor Ryan Kelley not present for the vote.

While he ultimately sided with the plan, District 3 Supervisor Michael Kelley heavily questioned Cestari, expressing that these conditions were already in existence before Southern was named the essential air service provider at Imperial County Airport.

“It is just as hot in Phoenix as it is here or in Las Vegas, and it’s not like Las Vegas is as high in elevation as Denver … It just doesn’t make sense,” Mike Kelley said.

On Feb 18, the U.S. Department of Transportation officially ordered that Southern was to provide essential air service at the Imperial County Airport for a four-year period from May 1, 2022, through April 30, 2026, with flights beginning on May 24.

Despite the county’s nod of approval, it still did not sit well with Escobar, who felt that it was negligent of Southern to not anticipate these “unforeseen operational issues.”

Escobar pressed Cestari to admit to a different reason to the request for the change, focusing on the possibility that the flights are not being sold, which Cestari vehemently denied.

“I just can’t support this. You are a for-profit company, you should have done testing. … And these conditions existed with the other servicers before, and they didn’t have these issues,” Escobar said.

Escobar Delays Scholarship Money

Students expecting a scholarship from the Imperial County Agricultural Benefit Scholarship Program will have to wait an additional three weeks to find out if the Board of Supervisors will match the funds raised by the program, as Escobar quietly voted against the item, causing a 3-1 divide.

To match the funds raised by the Imperial County Agricultural Benefit Program, the county board is required to provide at least four yes votes, but with Escobar voting no and Supervisor Ryan Kelley being absent from the meeting, any approval is delayed.

Escobar gave no specific reason as to why he voted no. He has previously been outspoken that he will not support the program since he feels that it does not adequately engage or represent the city of Calexico.

Agricultural Commissioner Carlos Ortiz was present for the vote but did not question Escobar on his reasoning for voting no.

Agricultural Commissioner Carlos Ortiz reminds the Board of Supervisors that to match any scholarships through the Imperial County Agricultural Benefit Program requires at least four supervisors need to vote yes during the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, July 25.

The Imperial County Agricultural Benefit Program was established to mitigate losses to agricultural production, agricultural jobs, and to the local economy resulting from renewable energy development on farmland in Imperial County.

The Imperial County Agricultural Benefit Program works by giving degree-specific scholarships that are awarded by other organizations to Imperial County students majoring in agriculture or a closely related field a matching scholarship from the Board of Supervisors.

Established on Jan 23, 2018, the Agricultural Benefit Program Scholarship began matching to $75,000 in total, with a limit of $3,000 per student per academic year.

It has grown since 2018, with the Agricultural Benefit Advisory Committee recommending to the Board of Supervisors to increase the scholarship match amount for 2022 to $99,250. If the Board of Supervisors chooses to match the funds, 50 students in total will receive a scholarship.

The Imperial County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office and the scholarship recipients will now have to wait for the next Board of Supervisors meeting, which is not scheduled for another three weeks due to the summer schedule, before the Supervisors can discuss the matching funds again, at which time Ryan Kelley will be present to be able to cast his vote.

“We have given out checks as late as September, so waiting should be fine,” said, Sandra Torres, agricultural biologist for the Imperial County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office said.

The Ag Commissioner’s Office administers the program.