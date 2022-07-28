SAN DIEGO — Hall H was dark, as it often is when anticipation is high for what is to come during a big Comic-Con panel on a Saturday night. It’s inside the big industry panels where big news is dropped to the thousands of fans gathered in the San Diego Convention Center.

Former El Centro resident Crystal Knowlton was one of those fans, eager to see the Marvel panel at the end of the day on Saturday, July 23, but she was surprised by what DC had to show off as well.

Brawley residents Michael and Letty Garcia cosplay as Doctor Strange (right) and America Chavez at San Diego’s Comic-Con International on Friday, July 22. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

“After they talked about Shazam, there was like smoke and lightning effects, even our lanyards started lighting up,” said Knowlton during an interview on Monday, July 25. “And then just from the smoke disappearing, you see the Rock there in his Black Adam outfit, and it was just super amazing and super cool.”

Many artists, fans, cosplayers, and more gathered for five days dedicated to the world of comics, Hollywood, and pop culture in downtown San Diego, and a number of those fans, like Knowlton, were current and former Imperial Valley residents who made a trip over the mountains for the weekend or more.

After two years not knowing if Comic-Con would return to pre-pandemic numbers, last weekend saw a return to huge crowds and huge announcements from both big companies like Marvel and DC to smaller niche studios.

The Perez family of El Centro was part of the migration from the Valley, continuing a family tradition of attending Comic-Con since 2011. Eric J. Perez said with all their trips to the convention, his family has been able to see the changes happen and even this year noted how there was less on the show floor overall — fewer freebies and fewer companies with booths.

“It does seem like year after year the companies are leaving,” Perez said. “But it does feel good to be out here, getting out of the house, mingling with other people feels good.”

His son, Eric K. Perez, said he practically grew up at the convention, having gone since he was small. Because of that, young Eric said he feels he’s had a unique experience in getting to see how SDCC has evolved over the years.

“I like how they always try to see the fans and are always trying to expand the experience,” the younger Eric said.

Imperial resident Kathryn Thompson and her husband were volunteers at this year’s convention, like they usually are, helping to make things run smoothly before going out to walk the floor once their shifts were done. Despite being part of the convention workforce, Thompson said SDCC is their yearly vacation where they can cut loose and have fun.

She said SDCC is a chance to meet up with friends from years past and make new ones while also relaxing, taking a break from reality despite having to work five hours before walking around. Thompson said one thing that makes it all worth it is the chance to see things that they normally wouldn’t see or get to do as well as pick up a shiny trinket or two from the exhibit hall.

“It’s an escapism, plus I get to have a bunch of nerds around me,” she said. “I get to be around people who are like-minded and safe.”

Imperial resident Austin Quarcelino said it was good to be back at Comic-Con after waiting for two years. He said the convention was exactly as he remembered it, barring the extra COVID regulations. Even the Gaslamp Quarter was still the same, still filled with extra activities and bars that were themed to match the atmosphere of the “Con.”

Though he has been going for years, Quarcelino did admit some of the magic feels like it is gone due to the changes over the years, including the intense competition to not only get tickets but to see the big events, like the panels held in Hall H.

“I still have fun going around, looking around, seeing everything, seeing the costumes,” he said.

Hall H panels are the most difficult ones to get into at the convention, and like Quarcelino said, they have gotten harder and harder to get into. Knowlton herself and her boyfriend had to camp the night before and early Saturday morning in shifts with friends from an online group in order to guarantee they would be able to get in.

More than once during their Friday night vigil, Knowlton asked herself is this all worth it?

Absolutely.

“We were all tearing up, it was so emotional,” said Knowlton after talking about the Marvel panel. “I didn’t think the Comic-Con would be as big as it had been in previous years, but there were still things that were there.”