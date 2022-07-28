DESERT SHORES — After nearly a year of incurring considerable expenses stemming from dozens of Desert Shores Trailer Park residents’ refusal to pay rent, the park’s manager said he is moving toward evicting them.

Since August 2021, about 30 of the park’s tenants have refused to pay the monthly rent of about $280 to $380, said park owner and manager Mark Murillo.

Murillo said he had been reluctant to take action against the tenants until now, fearing that any attempt to evict them would be perceived as retaliation for a civil lawsuit some tenants had filed that alleged he failed to maintain habitable conditions at the site.

But with the passage of about a year since the filing of the lawsuit in Riverside County Superior Court, and operational expenses averaging him about $5,000 a month, Murillo said he can no longer remain idle.

“It’s gotten to the point where it’s financially detrimental,” Murillo said in a recent phone interview. “I’m not a charity.”

The planned action is but the latest development that threatens to further upend the lives of those at the trailer park, home to a mainly low-income immigrant community.

It has been the site of three separate structure fires in the past four years, the latest of which destroyed eight mobile homes and claimed the lives of a 33-year-old man and his two children in November.

As a result of that fatal fire, county officials subsequently inspected the site and issued abatement notices to 37 residents advising them of their respective dwellings’ various building and fire code violations.

And though the county also established a pilot program in April that significantly reduced fees for the building permits required for mobile home repairs, no one from the Desert Shores Trailer Park appears to have applied, according to information provided by the county.

A total of 37 mobile homes at the Desert Shores Trailer Park were issued abatement notices to fix building code violations, such as unpermitted add-ons, during a site inspection that was prompted by a fatal Nov. 26 structure fire. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

In defense of the planned evictions, Murillo said he also feels forced to act because of how the county’s enforcement actions could potentially make him financially liable if tenants continue to live on his property in unpermitted dwellings.

Now with the initial February deadline to comply with the county abatement notices having past, and nearly all of the park’s tenants facing potential eviction, it’s anyone’s guess what may become of them and the struggling trailer park.

“My assumption is that the tenants are going to end up with the short end of the stick,” Murillo said.

Competing Visions for the Property

If there is one potential positive that may come from having to evict nearly all of the Desert Shores Trailer Park’s nearly 40 households, it’s the possibility of starting anew, Murillo said.

In such a scenario, the trailer park, located at 115 Desert Shores Drive, would undergo a complete renovation after its former tenants’ mobile homes are disposed of, at a hefty sum.

To have a tenant legally evicted for not paying rent, a landlord or property owner must initiate an unlawful detainer lawsuit, whereby they provide a tenant with a notice of their pending eviction.

If successful, Murillo said he would then be able to take legal possession of about 33 trailers belonging to those tenants who have refused to pay rent. Once evicted, it would take 90 days for the tenants’ former homes to be legally considered abandoned property, allowing Murillo to claim them.

The process of acquiring the mobile homes and then disposing of them through the unlawful detainer and eviction process would be lengthy and cost about $150,000, Murillo said. Re-establishing a new mobile home park for farmworkers would also likely require applying to a federal grant program that funds such initiatives, he said.

Attorney Jose Luis Fuentes filed a civil lawsuit in Riverside County Superior Court against Desert Shores Trailer Park owner Mark Murillo and past owners for engaging in unfair business practices and overcharging multiple tenants for rent and utility payments. | COURTESY PHOTO

Yet, he concedes that the civil lawsuit that was filed against him and other respondents in Riverside County could complicate any future plans that he can conceive of for the trailer park.

Especially since the lawsuit appears, in Murillo’s estimation, to be designed solely to spend years in the pre-trial phase and incur enough considerable legal expenses for him that he is forced to settle.

Murillo said he came to such a conclusion after having spoken directly with the plaintiffs’ attorney, Jose Luis Fuentes, who Murillo also alleges has directed tenants to not pay rent.

“It just seems like he’s trying to get me out of business for some reason,” he said.

And as Fuentes himself readily admits, that is precisely what he is hoping to do.

Fuentes said he too has estimated that the costs associated with Murillo attempting to evict the trailer park’s tenants would be anywhere between $30,000 to $60,000 per tenant to litigate.

He calculated that it would likely be cheaper for Murillo to simply sign over the deed to the property to him as a settlement of the lawsuit so that Fuentes could then attempt to establish an affordable housing project at the site.

That hoped-for scenario is the best that Fuentes said he could picture for current tenants. It would also require a partnership with a nonprofit agency in order to qualify for available affordable housing funds from the state or a forgivable loan, he said.

Under the proposal Fuentes said he envisions, prospective tenants would be required to invest “sweat equity,” or their own manual labor, to help offset the costs of constructing their respective affordable homes.

“That’s what we want to do in Desert Shores,” said Fuentes, who has offices in Salton City and Colton, in a recent phone interview.

According to the lawsuit Fuentes filed on behalf of several Desert Shores Trailer Park tenants, the conditions of their mobile homes are “unmerchantable,” or unfit for market or sale.

Fuentes further alleged that many of the homes in the trailer park are the property of either Murillo or the park’s prior owners, Sheila and Anthony Weldon.

As such, Fuentes claimed, they are liable for not maintaining the mobile homes in habitable conditions and for repeatedly selling or leasing the unmerchantable dwellings to new tenants.

“You can’t sell a lemon,” Fuentes said. “That’s what they were doing, selling and reselling the same trailers.”

That’s likely why no Desert Shores Trailer Park tenant bothered to apply to the county’s pilot program that temporarily reduced building permitting fees from about $217 to $25 at four mobile home parks in the county. Tenants who lacked the paperwork required to show proof of ownership or lease of the trailers they inhabited could not apply to the pilot program, Fuentes said.

He also disputed the claim that he explicitly told the trailer park’s tenants to stop paying rent.

He did attend a meeting in August last year at a Desert Shores church where he advised tenants that the dwellings were, in his legal opinion, uninhabitable structures. He further told the tenants that, by law, they were not required to have to pay rent to inhabit such uninhabitable dwellings.

Following the meeting, the tenants then selected their own course of action, Fuentes said.

“They all decided not to pay rent,” he said.