CALEXICO — The start of construction on the New River Improvement Project has been delayed several months after the sole bid the city of Calexico received had to be rejected for exceeding the amount of funding available.

The bid’s rejection by the City Council came at the recommendation of City Manager Esperanza Colio Warren, who advised council members that the $41.7 million bid exceeded $28 million in state funds available for the project.

By rejecting the bid from Livermore-based Mountain Cascade Inc., the city will be able to modify the bidding process so that the project can be broken into separate phases, Colio Warren said during a special meeting on Thursday, July 28.

And while an additional $17.5 million has been allocated from the state to cover the project’s funding shortfall, the city can expect anywhere between six to nine months for its contract with the state to be amended and the extra funds to become available, she said.

“Normally bids are good for 90 to 120 days, but even that time would not be enough to secure the additional funding,” Colio Warren said. “What we’re going to do is break the project into pieces to continue working with the state.”

She further indicated that the $17.5 million funding shortfall equaled the costs associated with obtaining the project’s permits, administration expenses and construction management.

Without much discussion, the council voted unanimously to reject the bid, have staff amend the request for proposals and to re-advertise it at a later undetermined date.

Prior to the council’s special meeting on Thursday, Colio Warren had met with council members to notify them that the sole bid had exceeded the project’s available funding and to advise them against its approval at a time when the city did not have the project’s full funding amount.

The $28 million that the city currently has available for the New River project consists of $18 million from the state’s 2020-2021 general fund and $10 million from the 2018 Proposition 68 water bond co-authored by Assembly member Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella.

A Border Patrol vehicle sits to the left of the gate that separates the U.S. from Mexico on the New River in Calexico. | KENNY ROBERTSON PHOTO

Council Debates, Selects Conference Delegates

After some brief but strained discussion, the council voted unanimously to select Mayor Javier Moreno as the city’s voting delegate for the League of Cities’ annual General Assembly, held from Sept. 7-9 at the Long Beach Convention Center.

Council member Rosie Arreola Fernandez was selected as the alternate voting member, in the event that Moreno is not able to cast a vote for acts and resolutions that the league considers for policy during its assembly.

The council’s vote was limited to the selection of the voting member and alternate, and did not include any consideration of potential expenditures associated with the two members’ planned attendance.

Prior to the council’s vote, Arreola Fernandez had accused Moreno of leaving last year’s league assembly prior to casting a vote. He disputed the claim and explained that he had been present to vote on vital matters but left prior to the vote on a less important item.

A greater degree of debate among the council arose during its discussion of a resolution that sought authorization to have a council member and a city employee attend the 2022 National Recreation and Park Association Conference in Phoenix on Sept. 19-23.

Ultimately, the council voted 3-2 to send council member Gloria Romo and Public Works Manager Liliana Falomir to the conference. Council members Arreola Fernandez and Camilo Garcia voted in opposition of the resolution.

Much of the council’s discussion centered on the costs associated with the city officials’ attendance, which is $2,459 per person, and includes air fare or vehicle usage, lodgings and per diem allowance.

Those in opposition to the resolution also expressed a preference to have city officials attend virtually, at a significantly reduced cost.

“We’re very short of cash and to send two people up there is going to cost more than $5,000,” Arreola Fernandez said.

Her remark elicited a lengthy response from Romo, who had advocated for the resolution to allow city officials to attend the conference.

Romo emphasized the importance of having safe and clean public parks for members of the community, and suggested the city wasn’t meeting its obligations to its citizenry.

She stated the city has not been devoting enough resources to creating additional park space or adequately maintaining its existing ones. One example, Romo said, was Friendship Border Park, which doesn’t have functional bathrooms and is situated in an area where it could benefit pedestrian international travelers.

She also directed part of her response to resident Ben Horton, who spoke out against the resolution during the meeting’s public comment period and suggested city officials attend the conference remotely.

“You’re just one person but out there are 3,000 kids looking for good parks to play soccer and baseball,” Romo said in Spanish.

The National Recreation and Park Association is a nonprofit that supports the betterment of communities by championing parks and recreation opportunities. The NRPA also hosts an annual contest where municipalities compete to have a park proposal financed by the association.

Council member Garcia also questioned the wisdom of spending city funds to send city officials to a conference that appears more geared toward city employees in search of recreation-related certifications. Nor was he aware of any Calexico park proposal that could potentially be entered in NRPA’s park-funding contest.

“I haven’t seen it unless someone is working on that,” Garcia said.

Romo responded that she intended to submit her proposal to rehabilitate Friendship Border Park into a contest that is open to municipalities in the Southwest whose park proposals help promote American and Mexican culture.

“I have my plan,” Romo said.