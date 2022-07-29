CALEXICO — Members of the Calexico Police Officers Association made it clear that they did not want the city’s currently vacant police chief position to be filled by the El Centro Police Department’s recently retired chief, Brian Johnson, during the public comment period of the City Council’s special meeting on Thursday, July 28.

The two members’ remarks were elicited by the special meeting’s closed session agenda item regarding the potential appointment of a police chief. No reportable action was taken during closed session, however. Johnson’s last day with the El Centro department was Thursday, July 28.

Association member Officer Michael Gonzalez said that Johnson had failed to adequately lead the El Centro department, as well as the Upland Police Department, where Johnson was previously employed as its chief prior to being hired by El Centro in April 2018.

Gonzalez further alleged that several El Centro officers chose to leave the department instead of working under Johnson, and that the former chief had been the subject of two sexual harassment-related lawsuits.

“As the saying goes, past practices predict future behaviors,” Gonzalez said.

And while he did not explicitly speak out against Johnson’s potential hiring, association president Officer Luis Casillas urged the council to refrain from rushing to fill the chief’s position, currently occupied on an interim basis by Lt. Jesus Serrano.

In light of all the hardships that the department is encountering, such as being understaffed and underfinanced, the city was better of spending its resources on addressing those issues first, he said.

After the special meeting adjourned, Casillas alleged that Johnson had retired in lieu of termination.

When asked for comment on Friday, El Centro Mayor Tomas Oliva said that a few months ago Johnson had indicated to El Centro city officials that he intended to retire soon but wasn’t sure on the date.

Nor did Oliva recall any sort of discussion in the preceding months where any El Centro official had expressed any dissatisfaction with Johnson’s performance as chief.

“As far as we were concerned, he retired,” Oliva said in a phone interview.