EL CENTRO — The Imperial Irrigation District, the lead water agency in the Imperial Valley, was conspicuously missing from a public event on Thursday, July 28 specifically aimed at addressing critical water issues impacting the region.

At the heart of the discussions in Thursday’s 2022 Colorado River Summit, a public event organized by the county of Imperial, was the local impacts of the Colorado River’s drying trend. The event also comes on the heels of a looming mid-August deadline for so-called lower basin states to agree on drastic water conservation measures.

“One thing not being discussed at a local level in a form like the one here today is what the impacts will be to our Imperial County,” county Supervisor Jesus Escobar said in his opening remarks. “… A county that relies on water, a county that’s already underserved, underprivileged, disadvantaged and simply cannot afford any more negative impacts to our people, our economy and our way of life.”

Lake Mead, one of the river’s main reservoirs that provides water to Arizona, Nevada, California and some parts of Mexico, has seen water levels drastically decline over the last 22 years — a point made clear during a presentation at the opening of the event.

In July 2000, Lake Mead was about 95 percent full — with water elevations of 1,200 feet above sea level. By the end of 2022, Lake Mead is forecasted to drop to 27 percent full, or at 1,040 feet.

“It’s been historically dry and that has had an impact on the two largest reservoirs in the country, Lake Powell and Lake Mead,” said Alan Butler of the federal Bureau of Reclamation. “Last year, water year 2021 was the second lowest inflow into Lake Powell since 1964. And this has led to a continued decline in the storage in both Lake Powell and Lake Mead.”

While the summit drew some 70 attendees at an Imperial County Office of Education building in the outskirts of El Centro, it was clear that the event was aimed at farmers. Members of the Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business (COLAB), the Imperial Valley Vegetable Growers Association and the nonprofit Comite Civico del Valle were present.

A big concern for farmers is assessing how upcoming conservation measures will affect their crops. In June, Bureau of Reclamation requested the states, water agencies and Native tribes along the Colorado River basin to propose ways to collectively conserve up to 4 million acre-feet of water in 2023.

A panel discussion on the economy and labor moderated by Imperial County Supervisor Ray Castillo was part of the 2022 Colorado River Summit in El Centro on Thursday, July 28. | LUIS GOMEZ PHOTO

The IID — not the county — is involved in those negotiations. Should the lower-basin states — California, Arizona and Nevada — fail to come up with a water conservation agreement, the federal government may force drastic measures.

Farmers worry that if the conservation measures agreed upon are too drastic, their worst fear might come true and some will be forced to leave some of their land uncultivated — a step known as fallowing. But without answers from the IID, or anyone from the agency there to answer them, farmers attending the event were left to speculate.

Jack Vessey, a fourth-generation farmer with Vessey and Co. of Holtville, said the real concern to farmers will be for those who grow vegetable crops.

“From what we see right now is that we’re going to be OK as a one-crop system, meaning that I can grow a crop of vegetables. I don’t really have any issues with what we’re going to have on a per-acre basis of water,” Vessey said. “I think the real concern is going to have to happen especially for vegetable growers when it comes to that second crop.

“Am I going to have enough water to grow that Sudan crop? Am I going to have enough water to grow the wheat crop? So then the potential impact on the business side is overhead and all the costs that we split over ‘x’ amount of acres. Are all those acres going to be cut in half now?” Vessey added.

While the event lacked critical information that only the IID is able to provide — like how much each farmer is affected by the agency’s Equitable Distribution Plan — some county supervisors filled time by moderating panels on various topics.

Supervisors Ray Castillo, Michael Kelley and Luis Plancarte, who called for summit, moderated panels on the economy and labor, another on water users, another on health and the environment, and one on government’s role. Sometimes, the panel discussions delved into tangential issues like lithium, battery energy storage, solar energy and air-quality issues.

Though the IID’s lack of presence at the event was not specifically addressed during any of the panels, some expressed a general interest in seeing local government agencies come together to solve their most pressing issue.

A dispute between IID Director J.B. Hamby and Supervisor Plancarte became public in a recent media report. Hamby accused the county supervisors of not informing or consulting with the IID in anticipation of the summit. Plancarte fired back, saying it was a miscommunication issue.

At one point during a panel, panelists addressed the question as to what water users and water managers can do to address the issue at hand.

“I think listening is the main thing,” said Kevin Grizzle, president of the Imperial Valley Vegetable Growers Association. “Disagreement is fine behind closed doors but when we all come out in public we need to be together and not fighting. We’ll pull through this together. That is the only way.”