IMPERIAL — Local healthcare provider, Innercare, has reached an agreement with an investor group led by Gafcon Inc. to develop Imperial Valley’s first PACE center, Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, and a healthcare clinic in the city of Imperial, according to a press release.

The center would provide medical, social and wellness services to senior citizens. Innercare, formerly known as Clinicas De Salud Del Pueblo, filed its application with the California Department of Health Care Services seeking authorization to build the PACE facility on Friday, July 29.

In addition to providing services for the elderly, the 20,000-square-foot PACE center would be coupled with an equally-sized medical clinic to serve healthcare patients of all ages. The facility, 40,000 square feet in total, would be located on the northeast corner of the 22-acre site at the corner of Neckel Road and Highway 86. A portion of the site is currently under construction by Gafcon Inc. with a 108-room Cambria Hotel, formerly referred to as the “Ghost Hotel” site.

PACE centers serve certain vulnerable seniors with chronic care needs who want to successfully age in place rather than in a nursing home. Most of the participants who are in PACE are dually eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid. PACE centers provide physicians, social workers, nurses, nutritionists, and physical and occupational therapists.

“Innercare’s new facility will be a great addition to not only to our city, but our county,” said Imperial Mayor Geoff Dale in the press release. “With us being in the center of the Valley, we are the best location and will be easily accessible to patients in both the north and south areas of the Valley. We are especially excited about the senior health PACE center, as resources for elderly care are a priority and lacking in our region.”

“This project will be pivotal in expanding healthcare for our seniors who currently lack access to PACE services — providing support in leading healthier, happier and more independent lives,” stated Innercare President and Chief Executive Officer Yvonne Bell.

The sun sets on Imperial’s so-called “Ghost Hotel” on the northwest corner of Neckel Road and Highway 86 around the same time the Imperial Planning Commission met to consider awarding a conditional-use permit to San Diego-based Gafcon Inc. to pick up the project in August 2021. The commission unanimously awarded the company the permit, and a first quarter 2023 opening is planned. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

“We are delighted by the overwhelming support that we have received by the community for our PACE application. We understand how to improve the health and well-being of the communities we serve through providing access to excellent care, available to all,” stated Rusty Garcia, chairman of the board for Innercare.

“One of our core values is ensuring that our projects benefit local communities and this development demonstrates our commitment to the Imperial Valley,” stated Paul Najar, senior vice president of Gafcon Inc. “We are honored to be a part of a transformative project to provide healthcare to seniors and other community members through our partnership with Innercare and the City of Imperial.”

The PACE model of person-centered care has been shown to reduce rates of emergency room visits, unnecessary hospital admissions, long-term nursing home placements, and reduce the cost of care and the strain on family caregivers. Over 95 percent of PACE participants are able to successfully remain in their homes and communities. Many live longer, are more socially engaged and have a better quality of life than those in nursing homes or other institutional settings.