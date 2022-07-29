Nonprofits Help Hydrate Those on the Streets

IMPERIAL COUNTY — Among a handful of grassroots organizations reaching out to help Imperial County’s unhoused population, two have been key to efforts to provide water and other assistance during the stifling summer heat.

For the last seven years, both Black Lives Matter Imperial Valley and the Brown Bag Coalition have worked to help and support the unhoused year round, but that becomes critically important during the summer, Brown Bag Coalition co-founder Maribel Padilla said recently.

“The summer is when they are most vulnerable … We lose five or six members of the homeless community every summer,” she said.

Brown Bag Coalition co-founder Maribel Padilla hands out a towel moistened with cold water to an unhoused individual at a Calexico bus stop on a day recently when the temperatures reached at least 113 degrees. | PHOTO COURTESY OF MARIBEL PADILLA

Imperial County has struggled to deal with what has been a growing unhoused population, with an average of 1,493 unhoused individuals on the streets on any given night, according to the National Alliance to End Homelessness.

Brown Bag Coalition, which already feeds the unhoused in Calexico six nights a week, has gone out during at least six different high heat days, beginning as early as June 12, to provide hydration on days when temperatures reach above 113 degrees, Padilla said.

Coalition volunteers go out into the community with room temp water, which is best for hydration, along with snacks, popsicles, and rags soaked in ice water to help prevent heat stroke.

Black Lives Matter has a similar program, which provides water and financial assistance in varying amounts for an average of 500 unhoused individuals per summer, Black Lives Matter Imperial Valley Chief Executive Officer Hilton Smith said.

Both organizations, which are nonprofits relying on donations, make the effort go directly to where the unhoused individuals are located when they go out to provide the water and assistance. Because they are nonprofits, there are limits to what assistance they can provide.

One of the notable differences between the two is the locations in which they focus their efforts; whereas Brown Bag Coalition focuses on Calexico and El Centro, Black Lives Matter casts a wider net, working from Niland to Calexico.

BLM Imperial Valley does provide cash assistance that can range anywhere from $20 to $50 per person, though when contributions allow it, Black Lives Matter can contribute up to $100 per person, Smith said.

“If a person has money in their pockets, they can go to a store and buy what they want or go into a restaurant and order a decent meal, which helps them regain a sense of pride and dignity within themselves,” Smith said.

Smith believes that his empathic approach to working with the unhoused population is a benefit to the community, not just to those individuals who are marginalized, by creating a healthier environment where everyone is seen as valuable.

The BLM CEO expressed strongly his belief that people need to stop stigmatizing the unhoused, since many are only one paycheck away from being homeless themselves.

“The only time you should look down on the person is when you are trying to help them up,” Smith said. “And that’s what we’re trying to do, we’re trying to uplift those individuals who are marginalized.”

Padilla agreed with the sentiment, sharing that after working daily with unhoused individuals, she has developed friendships among them, which can be a struggle after an individual has lost been lost to the heat or for other reasons.

Black Lives Matter Imperial Valley Chief Executive Officer Hilton Smith (center) hands out cash assistance a homeless man recently. | PHOTO COURTESY OF HILTON SMITH

Padilla works a full-time job outside the Coalition, working as a community and government relations organizer for Planned Parenthood Action Fund of the Pacific Southwest and often cannot go out on high heat days till after 4:30 p.m., which causes her much guilt when a life is lost earlier in the day.

“I know you are not supposed to get attached to (the homeless individuals), but you when you work with them this much … I can’t help but think, ‘if I was only there an hour sooner,’” Padilla said.

In addition to supporting Imperial Valley’s population, BLM’s Smith hopes this program will help “change the narrative” around the Black Lives Matter movement in general.

Smith said that he has experienced a lot of negative stereotypes about the Black Lives Matter movement, much of which is centered around the idea that they are there only for the African-American community.

He adamantly denies that interpretation of the Black Lives Matter Imperial Valley organization, saying that it has reached out to help anybody, anybody who is in need.

“We are a community-orientated organization based on trying to assist the community, especially individuals who are marginalized,” Smith said. “Not only do we try to assist those individuals who are marginalized, we try to be the voice of the voiceless.”