EL CENTRO — Imperial County’s first case of monkeypox was confirmed on Tuesday, Aug. 2, one day after appearing in El Centro Regional Medical Center and one day after Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in California in response to the outbreak.

A patient appeared in El Centro Regional’s emergency room on Monday, Aug. 1 suspected of having the disease, and confirmation came on Tuesday morning, Dr. Adolphe Edward, ECRMC chief executive officer, said not long before the Imperial County Public Health Department issued a press release.

“It’s not a rumor. … There is a case in the Valley, and we’ve seen the patient in our emergency room,” Edward said.

Gov. Newsom declared a state of emergency on Monday as part of the state’s ongoing response to the monkeypox outbreak and to bolster the state’s vaccination efforts.

The declaration allows the state different options to “secure resources, remove barriers, and improve monkeypox response,” Fernanda Lynch, health program coordinator at Imperial County Public Health stated in an Aug. 2 email.

Monkeypox is a rare disease that is caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. Monkeypox is similar to smallpox but is less transmissible and usually less severe than smallpox, according to the California Department of Public Health.

El Centro Regional Medical Center confirmed the first case of monkeypox in Imperial County on Tuesday, Aug 2. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Who’s Getting Monkeypox

There are currently 786 confirmed cases in California, according to the monkeypox dashboard from state Public Health. There are 5,811 cases nationwide, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Due to privacy, no personal information has been released on the patient, yet anticipating questions to that effect, ECRMC’s Edward said he was unable to say whether Imperial County’s patient was a member of the LGBT community, though he heavily stressed that any physical contact with someone who has contracted the virus is dangerous.

“If a man with sores makes contact with a woman, that has nothing to do with being gay or lesbian or anything else, he can actually infect that woman, if they’re doing skin to skin,” Dr. Edward said.

In California, Monkeypox has disproportionately affected male members of the LGBT community, with the state reporting 91.7 percent of monkeypox patients identifying as being gay, lesbian, or “same gender loving” and 98.3 percent of all monkeypox patients being male.

Monkeypox spreads primarily through direct contact with infectious sores, scabs, or body fluids, including during sex, as well as activities like kissing, hugging, massaging, and cuddling. It can also spread by respiratory secretions during prolonged, close, face-to-face contact.

Monkeypox can spread through touching materials used by a person with monkeypox that hasn’t been cleaned, such as clothing and bedding, so it recommended that individuals do not share clothing, blankets, or towels with others they do not know.

“It is important for the public to know that monkeypox is not a disease that spreads easily through the air like COVID-19, and close physical contact is how it is most likely to spread,” Imperial County Health Officer, Dr. Stephen Munday, said in the Aug. 2 press release. Casual brief conversations and walking by someone with monkeypox, like in a grocery store, are not a source of contamination.

Additionally, the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center has reached out to Munday to educate staff, volunteers and clients, according to resource center Chief Executive Officer Rosa Diaz.

Vaccine Information

California Department of Public Health has distributed more than 25,000 vaccine doses to local public health departments and mobile clinics across the state and will make additional allocations in the coming days and weeks, but to date, Imperial County has been allocated only 40 monkeypox vaccine doses.

CDPH allocates doses to local health departments based on several factors, including the number of reported monkeypox cases in an area and estimate of at-risk populations, though due to ICDPH having limited supply, monkeypox vaccination clinics are not scheduled at this time.

“The Public Health Department is working closely with local healthcare providers in the identification of cases and close contacts. Given that the supply is in such short supply, we’re closely coordinating with providers to ensure that the vaccine is provided to those highest at risk,” according to ICDPH’s Lynch. “The hope is that in the near future, there is ample supply so it can be made widely available. For now, if someone believes they have been exposed to monkeypox and have symptoms, we ask that they please seek medical attention immediately.”

Vials of the JYNNEOS vaccine for monkeypox are shown. | GETTY IMAGES

At this time, according to Imperial County Public Health, the JYNNEOS vaccine is being prioritized for the following groups:

Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) for known close contacts of monkeypox cases who are identified by public health via case investigation, contact tracing, and risk exposure assessments.

who are identified by public health via case investigation, contact tracing, and risk exposure assessments. Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) for individuals with certain risk factors who are more likely to have been recently exposed to monkeypox even if they have not had documented exposure to someone with confirmed monkeypox, such as people who attended an event or venue where there was known monkeypox exposure.

who are more likely to have been recently exposed to monkeypox even if they have not had documented exposure to someone with confirmed monkeypox, such as people who attended an event or venue where there was known monkeypox exposure. Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) for individuals at occupational risk of monkeypox according to Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) guidance, including: laboratory workers who perform monkeypox testing, and clinical and public health workers who collect monkeypox specimens.

ECRMC’s Edward was able to confirm that conversations around how to administer the vaccine have already begun, and that there is a plan to be able to make the vaccine available for high-risk patients at ECRMC, Pioneers Memorial Hospital in Brawley, and Innercare, formerly known as Clinicas De Salud Del Pueblo.

“The good news is that you know that … the Public Health Department has doses, and they are willing to provide that to us, so that we can provide them to the physician, so that they can administer them,” Edward said.

IV LGBT Center Responds

IV LGBT Resource Center’s Diaz was reluctant to speak before meeting with Dr. Munday, but did issue a statement.

“We are being proactive by communicating with the local Health Department for updates on vaccines and treatment,” Diaz said via text on Tuesday afternoon. “Dr. Stephen Munday, the health officer of IC, has agreed to meet with IV LGBT RC staff, volunteers and consumers to help us stay informed, which will help IV LGBT RC staff and volunteers guide those seeking to be tested, a vaccine or treatment.

“We are currently sharing information and resources provided by other LGBT centers. We encourage people to go to their provider or a clinic if they think they may have come in contact with someone who is infected,” she added. “Monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted infection. Instead, it is spread through close contact. Anyone can get monkeypox, including heterosexual people, women, transgender and nonbinary people. The IV LGBT RC is here to help the community. Please call 760-592-4066 for more information.”

What to Look For

Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, sore throat, nasal congestion, cough, or a rash that may be located on or near the genitals or anus but could also be on other areas like the hands, feet, chest, face, or mouth.

People may experience all or only a few symptoms, with symptoms usually starting within three weeks of exposure to the virus. Flu-like symptoms usually come first, followed by a rash that develops one to four days later.

Monkeypox can be spread from the time symptoms start until the rash has healed, all scabs have fallen off, and a fresh layer of skin has formed, which typically lasts two to four weeks.

“We want individuals who might have been exposed to watch out for symptoms, especially fever or rash, and see a medical provider immediately if they have symptoms,” Imperial County’s Munday stated.