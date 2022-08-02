IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from July 26 through Aug. 2.

TUESDAY, JULY 26

8:06 a.m.: The Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver of a silver 2021 Ford that was involved in a hit-and-run incident on Wild Horse Drive in Heber.

10:45 a.m.: Several juvenile individuals broke 12 lamps and a window at the Villa Paloma Apartments in Heber, causing $980 in damages.

5:31 p.m.: A woman in Niland reported her brother shut off her electricity and started throwing rocks at her trailer while yelling and screaming at her.

9:06 p.m.: A Heber resident requested a welfare check for his 18-month-old son. He said the mother is abusive toward the child and threatened to take the baby to Mexico.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 27

1:14 p.m.: Deputies responded to a medical emergency involving an undocumented immigrant in Ocotillo going in and out of consciousness after a head injury from falling down a mountain.

THURSDAY, JULY 28

11:46 a.m.: A missing person’s cellphone was pinged somewhere in Seeley by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office out of Indiana. The mother said her son has been missing since July 3 and she’s afraid he will hurt himself if not found.

7:18 p.m.: The Yuma Police Department and Imperial County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 text out of Winterhaven that a mother was threatening to break her child’s arm and rip her tongue out.

9:30 p.m.: Reports of fireworks or possible shots fired in the area of North Marina Drive in Salton City.

FRIDAY, JULY 29

8:12 a.m.: A resident in Salton City returned home from a month-long absence to find his home and been burglarized. He reported broken glass by his front window and multiple items missing around the house.

1:07 p.m.: A Salton City resident requested to speak to a deputy about two elderly individuals who stayed in his home, left on Wednesday, and left all of their property behind. He did not know where they currently were, only that they were heading for Coachella.

4:04 p.m.: Fire alarms went off in the 900 building on the Imperial Valley College campus.

4:36 p.m.: Deputies reported to the Arco Gas Station on Highway 98 and Clark Road in Calexico where a husband and wife were hitting each other with fists.

SATURDAY, JULY 30

1:41 a.m.: A man in Ocotillo reported his girlfriend had come to his house, knocked on the door, and threated to call several people to “wipe him out.”

SUNDAY, JULY 31

10:05 p.m.: A report has been put out for a runaway juvenile in El Centro, meant to be picked up at the skate park last seen wearing a white T-shirt and dark jeans.

10:49 p.m.: A Salton City resident reported seeing a group of men with firearms hiding in the bushes at West Shores Baptist Church. When questioned by deputies he was unable to give a description of the group in question.

MONDAY, AUG. 1

6:20 a.m.: The register in the snack bar at the Rio Bend Pro Shop in El Centro was stolen in the night sometime between the hours of 6 p.m. July 31 and 6:20 a.m. Aug 1.

1:38 p.m.: Two personal locator beacons were activated around Huff Road and Imler Road in El Centro, though it was unknown if the beacons were triggered by active military personnel or civilians.

3:02 p.m.: A body was found on the train tracks near Ogilby Road and Sidewinder Road in Winterhaven.

TUESDAY, AUG. 2

12:13 a.m.: A Salton City resident called the Sheriff’s Office about a man in dark clothing knocking on his daughter’s window at midnight. The resident stated that when her husband went outside to check the man took off running toward Leto Avenue.

HOLTVILLE Sheriff’s subdivision

SATURDAY, JULY 30

6:54 p.m.: Four juveniles were seen trespassing, riding bicycles, and trying to open doors inside Finley Elementary School in Holtville.

SUNDAY, JULY 31

9 p.m.: A woman reported seeing five teenagers leave Finley Elementary School, saying she was concerned since school is not in session.

MONDAY, AUG. 1

1:38 p.m.: Two individuals wearing masks walked in and stole tools from Napa Auto Parts in Holtville.

3:23 p.m.: A 25-year-old in a dark blue shirt and khaki shorts stole a handsaw from Ace Hardware in Holtville and left in a silver Pathfinder eastbound on Fifth Street.