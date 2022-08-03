EL CENTRO — When Cheryl Viegas Walker first ran for El Centro City Council 25 years ago, she campaigned for enhanced parks and recreation, public safety and quality-of-life services.

Yet, she admits that she also felt motivated to seek public office because of the unease she felt after observing how city officials at the time had responded to voters’ rejection of a utility tax.

The city officials’ response, Viegas Walker said, had included an almost immediate reduction in some city services and seemed punitive in nature. Which ran counter to her understanding of what it meant to be a public servant.

“We’re supposed to dust ourselves off, prioritize, listen to the community and respond,” Viegas Walker said. “I wanted to bring that model to the city, to say we exist to provide services to the residents to the best of our abilities.”

Now, after a quarter century of serving the community of El Centro to the best of her ability as an elected official, Viegas Walker has decided to not seek re-election during the Nov. 8 general election.

The timing of her decision was largely influenced by the city’s present circumstances, which Viegas Walker described in rather glowing terms: the city finds itself financially stable, led by an outstanding city manager and staff, with critical infrastructure projects, like the public library, nearing completion or, in the case of a new police station, about to get underway.

She also is looking forward to devoting more time to other activities she holds dear to her heart, outside of influencing public policy.

“It’s really a bittersweet decision, stepping back from something that I have so just immensely enjoyed doing,” Viegas Walker said in a phone interview on Tuesday, Aug. 2 while she was on an extended trip to Italy. “The time is just really right.”

El Centro City Council member Cheryl Viegas Walker poses for a photo with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. | PHOTO COURTESY OF CHERYL VIEGAS WALKER

The ‘Most Prepared’

During her tenure with the City Council, Viegas Walker has come to be known as an astute leader, often given to terse remarks that leave no question about her opinions about any given matter that comes before the council.

She conceded, with a laugh, that her style of governance was borne of her belief that when God chose to endow humans with two ears and just one mouth, it was so that mankind would understand that listening should be considered twice as important as talking.

Her directness on the dais also reflects her acknowledgment that she may not be the smartest person in the room, but she most certainly will be one of the most prepared.

“That level of preparedness not only serves me but my community well,” Viegas Walker said. “We get to the decision-making that matters and not the petty stuff that just shouldn’t occupy our time.”

Nor has her time as an elected official been occupied by matters solely limited to the city of El Centro. The six-time mayor has also held leadership positions on the Southern California Association of Governments and the California League of Cities, serving as president of the bodies in past years.

The confidence to apply for both organizations’ leadership positions at different times came from her years on the council. Her appointment to those leadership positions also reflected the confidence that the organizations’ respective members had in her.

While at the helm, Viegas Walker used the opportunity to further advocate on behalf of the Valley, helping to broaden the dialogue that all too often focused on metropolitan regions at the expense of rural areas.

“I just felt that the Imperial Valley needed to have a voice at the table,” she said.

Viegas Walker gave notice of her intent to not seek re-election in a brief email to her colleagues on the dais and a few appointed city officials on Monday, Aug. 1.

In the email, she acknowledged that her decision to not seek re-election was preceded by months of reflection and discussion with her family.

City Manager Marcela Piedra was among those who received the update. As someone who has been employed with the city for the past 20 years, Piedra said she has seen firsthand how Viegas Walker’s time on the council exemplified her “passion, love, dedication, energy, and lots of heart.”

“Council member Viegas Walker has strived to create a more diverse, inclusive, and equitable community for not only the city of El Centro but all cities in California,” Piedra said in a written statement. “Her knowledge and insight are invaluable. Her pulse on not only local but global issues is admirable. She has been a strong advocate for not only our city but the Imperial County region.”

Indeed, Viegas Walker had set her sights on being an advocate at the county level in November 2016, when she ran for the county Board of Supervisors District 2 seat. Her opponent in the race, Luis Plancarte, emerged victorious and continues to serve on the board.

A total of two council seats will be up for election this November, corresponding with that of Viegas Walker and current Mayor Tomas Olivas. Oliva has submitted a declaration of his candidacy, as have former council member Jason Jackson and 2020 council candidate Sonia Carter, according to information provided by the El Centro city clerk.

Once free from the responsibilities of being a council member, Viegas Walker said she will continue to serve the community in her capacity as a member of the Juvenile Justice Coalition that is led by the county Probation Department, as a county Area Agency on Aging advisory board member, as well as assist with the Imperial Valley Food Bank’s annual Harvest Bowl fundraiser dinner.

The Early Days

The Seattle native arrived in the Imperial Valley around 1987, when her husband and Valley native, Steve Walker, was hired by a local law firm shortly after he obtained his law degree from the University of San Diego School of Law.

El Centro City Council member Cheryl Viegas Walker and her husband, local attorney Steve Walker, take a selfie. | PHOTO COURTESY OF CHERYL VIEGAS WALKER

Viegas Walker immediately took to the area, largely because of the friendships and professional relationships she was able to quickly establish. Nor would she trade the life that she and her husband have established for themselves in El Centro for any other option.

“It gives you a whole lot of time to devote to other things that add meaning and joy to your life,” she said about life in Imperial Valley. “it’s just a really enriching experience to be able to have that cohesive network around you and be able to put yourself in the community.”

One lasting relationship that Viegas Walker said she was able to establish early on was with Sedalia Sanders, who was a council member from 1984 to 1999.

Sanders said she was caught somewhat by surprise when told of Viegas Walker’s decision to not seek re-election, and humbly demurred when told that Viegas Walker had referred to Sanders as her mentor.

“She gave me far more credit than perhaps I’ve earned. She was a quick study, and she was able to grasp all the necessary things to move forward in her own way,” Sanders said in a phone interview on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

On the council, they found common ground because of their shared understanding that they had been elected to represent the city as a whole, not just one particular constituency, Sanders said.

“To me and to her at the time that was very significant,” she said. “She certainly wanted to make a difference and she demonstrated to me that she could do that.”

Sanders herself had a combined 32 years in public office, including her time with the El Centro Elementary School District board. Even so, she said her and Viegas Walker’s legacy should not be assessed simply by the number of years they had served in office, but by their actions.

“I’d like to say, Cheryl was small in stature, but she cast a very tall shadow,” Sanders said.