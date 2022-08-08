HOLTVILLE — On June 30, the Holtville FFA officer team went on a three-day retreat to the Grizzle family’s beach house in San Diego for a retreat before the start of the school year. There we learned about servant leadership, how to fulfill our roles as officers, and effective mentorship.

Every year a new set of chapter officers and their advisers compile a plan to take a trip ranging from two to four days of training for their upcoming year. Here are some insights on what the officers themselves had to say about the trip.

Officer Insight

“Retreat was so fun and I think we all learned super valuable lessons there. I’m glad we got to bond as a team and learn how to serve our chapter,” says President Gannon Strahm.

“I really enjoyed spending time with my officer teams, as well as advisers. I like that it wasn’t just learning, but team building. Within every lesson about leadership we had, we had activities like icebreakers planned by the other officers. We also went on some team bonding trips like an escape room, which was really fun,” states Chapter Reporter Valeria Velarde.

“Our annual FFA officer retreat was definitely one for the books!!” said Chapter Treasurer Lexee Roeseler. “We had such great bonding experiences as well as great lessons on how to be the best team in this upcoming year. I think it was also a small look into all the different activities we will be staying busy with and it all made me that much more excited for my year of service.”

“Officer retreat this year was really fun. I got to meet my teammates in a way that was truly fascinating. With every lesson we had, I learned a new thing. Retreat for me is really just an insight of what the next year will look like, and all I have to say is that next year will be a blast,” says Chapter Vice President Alondra Gonzalez.

As FFA is a student-run organization, the officer team chooses the annual chapter theme. This year’s theme is: “Your Growth is Limitless.” The team has planned the yearly calendar, as well as the offerings of Career and Leadership Development Event opportunities, which are amazing ways to improve social skills, as well as practice on real-life scenarios that will be of great use in the future. Much of this information is on the chapter website that is being refreshed. The link to this said website is here. The officers then took time to set some goals for the chapter as a team, and some personal goals to help us improve as people. Everyone had a great time and learned a lot of experiences that will definitely help us with our year as officers.

As Lexee and Alondra mentioned, officer retreat is a small insight on how busy our year will be as officers. We made amazing new plans and goals, one being that two officers will now begin visiting the middle school each month to stay involved with the younger generation. We are all super stoked to help out on bettering our chapter and cannot wait to inspire them to stay involved.

Valeria Velarde is an upcoming sophomore at Holtville High School and serves as Holtville FFA’s chapter reporter.