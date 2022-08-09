El Centro High Schools Are Back in Session

EL CENTRO — A hot and humid day kicked off the start of Central Union High School District’s 2022-2023 school year, continuing the distinction of being the first district in the Imperial Valley to return to the classroom from summer break.

On Monday morning, Aug. 8, music was blaring at Southwest High School, loud enough to be heard from the parking lot as students walked toward to the gates, with cheerleader squads waiting for them to get their energy pumped for the school day.

Some students came in looking tired, other came with smiles. By the time they got to the quad area, which was decked out in purple and gold balloons with posters everywhere, most were ready to start the day.

Senior Emily Mulvihill got into class right away to help get things ready in the morning. The 17-year-old said she plans to use her last year as a chance to grow as a person.

“I definitely have a lot of emotions,” Emily said about her first day of school. “I’m excited, sad, but I know it’s going to be a great school year, and I’m excited for everything that is to come.”

Central Union High had much the same set-up for their welcome-back party, with students lining the hallways ready to cheer incoming Spartans, new and old, through the gates, with welcome back signs taped all over the school.

The school’s Associated Student Body also handed out necklaces and t-shirts, as well as welcome back gifts. ASB and Central Link Crew members also helped students like friends and freshmen Kristian Rascon and Agustin Suarez get to their classes.

After school, Kristian and Agustin said they made it through the first day at a new school relatively unfazed. Both said it was just a usual first day but at a bigger campus.

“New school, new people, it was exciting for me,” Agustin said.

“What is motivating me to come is math,” Kristian said with a laugh. “I’m trying to join the drumline, that’s all I’m focused on. And besides that, get good grades.”

These were just some of the faces, new and old, who walked through the gates of two of El Centro’s high schools. Desert Oasis High School also started classes on Monday.

Southwest High School Associated Student Body members pose for a photo before classes on Monday, Aug. 8. ASB helps greet returning students on the first day of school. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

Good Morning, Southwest Eagles!

Southwest freshman Zyanna Martinez was among the students on campus early Monday, nervous yet hopeful for a good year.

“I’m looking forward to clubs, I really want to see what is out here,” Zyanna said.

Fifteen-year-old sophomore Loana Martin said it was difficult getting herself up early and back into the school routine. But she resisted the urge to hit the snooze button.

“It was a little chaotic, just kind of getting settled into what the rest of the school year will be,” Loana said. “I’m looking forward to building a bond with my teachers, because I know that will bring more opportunities for me.”

It was the job of the Southwest ASB to welcome students, said President Kyle Earle, especially making the first day a good experience for the freshmen.

New Southwest Principal Joe Derma (right) shakes hands and greets as many students as possible on the first day of classes on Monday, Aug. 8. Shaking hands with students has been his tradition and routine during the previous nine years as principal at Calipatria High School. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

“It’s kind of crazy. I remember my first day of school my freshman year and to see how much I have grown as a person from then versus now, I just think that’s crazy and it’s a bittersweet feeling,” he said.

Another new face at Southwest was the presence of Principal Joe Derma, who for the past nine years has been principal of Calipatria High School. Derma was hired following the retirement of Matt Phillips.

Like he did at Calipatria, Derma stood at the front gate of Southwest greeting as many students as possible with a kind word or a handshake. As he made his way through the throng of students waiting for the first bell to ring, he continued to shake hands.

Derma said he is looking forward to a lot of collaboration between his school staff, the community, and the students.

“I’m just going to show that we have communication amongst everybody, community of students and ensure I have my open-door policy, ensure I am visible and take in the Southwest culture,” he said. “I’m pretty pumped to be an Eagle.”

A group of friends pose for a photo after the first day of classes at Central Union High School on Monday, Aug. 8. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

Good Afternoon, Central Spartans!

It was a successful first day for many Central Spartans, from incoming freshman, to super pumped seniors like Cristian Peralas.

“I feel great, it’s my last year, I’m a senior, everything is going great!” said 17-year-old Cristian. “Everyone’s in the good mood, I’m in a good mood! I feel like the grown-up here!”

Fourteen-year-old freshman Monique Garcia said she was nervous, mostly because she was worried about having rude teachers. But her worries were put aside after the first day, and her plans for the year are already in her head.

Central Union High School students make their way off campus after the first day of classes on Monday afternoon, Aug. 8. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

“All of the teachers are really nice,” Monique said. “I’m planning to take a Spanish class, music stuff, and I’m thinking of taking a drama class.”

Members of Central’s ASB were also the ones who were helping the freshmen find their way around the school, something that ASB President Erik Longori fondly remembered others doing for him three years ago. He also said he has his own goals to achieve this year, including creating an integrated community for students at Central.

“I just want to build a community here at Central. I going to try to do my part to make sure everyone knows each other and we’re a community here,” Erik said.

For Principal Craig Lyon, the sounds of the school year starting is a sign that the district is ready to put distance learning long behind it. The crowd of students on campus showed him this will be a school year much like the ones that came before COVID.

“Now we can really kind of get back to not having to worry about those extra things,” Lyon said. “This year we are a little bit more relaxed to allow the students a new start to a new year the way it used to be. We are excited and looking forward to all the things the school year can bring.”