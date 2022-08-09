IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Aug. 4 and Aug. 9.

THURSDAY, AUG. 4

12:07 p.m.: Deputies responded to a distress call 30 miles between Palo Verde and Picacho State Park. An individual was stuck on a sandbar out on the water and had been attempting to dislodge himself for over an hour.

4:28 p.m.: A Yeyas Market employee in Salton City saw a man wearing a baseball cap, a gray long sleeve shirt, and black pants attempting to break into her home on the camera. He was last seen heading toward Butte Avenue. Reports show he has been seen multiple times attempting to break into residences.

FRIDAY, AUG. 5

11:07 a.m.: A man drove from out of town for six hours to collect his children in Heber on a court-ordered custody agreement. He said the mother continues to hide his two children at their home.

SATURDAY, AUG. 6

6:09 a.m.: A Slab City resident reported several items stolen from his camp within the last few days, he believes they were stolen by his soon-to-be ex-wife.

7:57 p.m.: A Winterhaven resident came home and found her cousin shot.

8:30 p.m.: A Niland resident on Edith Lane reported being harassed by his ex-girlfriend and her friend. He said they are circling his camp and taunting him with pellet guns she stole from him.

9:01 p.m.: An Ocotillo resident reported seeing three people in a dark-colored pickup truck burglarize her neighbor’s residence.

SUNDAY, AUG. 7

9:43 a.m.: An individual staying at the Slab City hostel reported his tools and other property being stolen, and he refused to leave the property and became verbally aggressive.

9:44 a.m.: A vehicle had to be towed out of the water near Ross Road and Sunbeam Lake Drive in Seeley.

1:32 p.m.: Deputies responded to a report of theft of copper, a water truck, and other items from a property near Frink Road and Highway 111 in Niland. The truck’s GPS was still on and pinged in Slab City.

1:42 p.m.: An individual was rescued after being stuck in the desert area of Glamis for more than three hours.

7:48 p.m.: Several items were stolen from a camp in Slab City including a baby crib and play pen.

9:38 p.m.: A woman and her boyfriend were stranded most of Sunday outside of Palo Verde, their truck stuck and buried in the sand due to Sunday’s storm.

MONDAY, AUG. 8

12:37 a.m.: A woman in El Centro on East Holton Road called about a suspicious gray vehicle idling outside her house.

8:34 a.m.: A woman dropped her 10-year-old son off at her sister’s house in Salton City screaming that she doesn’t want him anymore. The sister stated the woman was going to be taking three other boys out camping with her, and her son had a bruise on his face where she punched him.

7:59 p.m.: A man reported his wife missing near Winterhaven. She was last seen driving a candy apple red Ford Fusion heading to Algodones to meet a man.

TUESDAY, AUG. 9

12:33 a.m.: A Niland woman requested a deputy escort after she saw a man who has been following her driving outside her apartment complex.

1:17 a.m.: A man dressed in a dark shirt and shorts was seen outside a residence on East Cantaloupe Street in Heber knocking on windows and doors.

HOLTVILLE Sheriff’s Subdivision

FRIDAY, AUG. 5

9:09 a.m.: A Holtville resident recently purchased a Jeep Grand Cherokee and feels he is now being followed and watched, stating there is someone following him every time he drives his new vehicle.

SUNDAY, AUG. 7

9:38 p.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a suspicious individual getting in and out of a parked gray sedan on Palm Avenue in Holtville.

MONDAY, AUG. 8

1:53 a.m.: Deputies responded to a motion detector alarm at Turning Point Ministries in Holtville, spoke with the person on premises who said it was an improper passcode that triggered the alarm.