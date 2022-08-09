WHATMATTERS: A Plethora of Private Meetings

Today, California lawmakers are preparing to hold a series of high-stakes meetings — behind closed doors.

The Assembly Legislative Ethics Committee — a bipartisan panel of three Democrats and three Republicans — is scheduled to meet privately to consider a complaint brought against a legislator or other public officer or employee, according to the legal code cited in the meeting notice.

It is the first time the committee has met since June 27, 2019, said Katie Talbot, a spokesperson for Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon.

In order for the committee to hold a hearing, it must first find that the “verified complaint does allege facts … sufficient to constitute a violation of any standard of conduct” and then conduct a preliminary investigation that determines “reasonable cause exists for believing the allegations of the complaint,” according to the Standing Rules of the Assembly.

Veteran Sacramento lobbyist Chris Micheli told me: “It’s unique because the Legislative Ethics Committee rarely meets. In fact, they haven’t met since 2019. And this is the first time that they are meeting during the current two-year session as the session wraps up in barely three weeks. And the other unique aspect of it is that they are considering a complaint against a public official. We don’t know who that public official or employee is, and that’s why they’re meeting in closed session.”

"It's unique because the Legislative Ethics Committee rarely meets. In fact, they haven't met since 2019. And this is the first time that they are meeting during the current two-year session as the session wraps up in barely three weeks. And the other unique aspect of it is that they are considering a complaint against a public official. We don't know who that public official or employee is, and that's why they're meeting in closed session." Adam Silver, the committee's chief counsel, wrote in an email: "Information and records related to complaints received by the Ethics Committee are deemed confidential under the Standing Rules of the Assembly."

“Information and records related to complaints received by the Ethics Committee are deemed confidential under the Standing Rules of the Assembly.” However, some information will eventually become public, according to the Standing Rules: If the committee dismisses the complaint, that’s a public record — and if the committee finds that the respondent violated any standard of conduct, it will submit a report to the Assembly along with a resolution including recommendations for disciplinary action.

The office of Democratic Assemblymember Akilah Weber of San Diego, who is co-chairperson of the committee, did not respond to a request for comment. Republican Assemblymember Jordan Cunningham of San Luis Obispo, the other co-chairperson, declined to comment.

Also today, the Joint Legislative Audit Committee is set to embark on the first of two days of closed meetings to discuss candidates for California’s next state auditor, according to online meeting notices.

Once the committee selects the three final candidates — a process staffers said may or may not happen this week — it will send those names to Gov. Gavin Newsom, who will then appoint the next leader of the independent agency tasked with evaluating the performance of his own administration.

California has been without a permanent state auditor since the beginning of the year following the retirement of Elaine Howle, who stepped down after leading the office for 21 years. The office has continued to churn out blistering reports under Acting State Auditor Michael Tilden, who recently released an audit slamming the state water board for failing to urgently provide assistance to systems serving unsafe drinking water to nearly 1 million Californians.

The coronavirus bottom line: As of Thursday, California had 10,024,326 confirmed cases (+0.4% from previous day) and 93,056 deaths (+0.2% from previous day), according to state data now updated just twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays. CalMatters is also tracking coronavirus hospitalizations by county.

California has administered 78,998,017 vaccine doses, and 71.8% of eligible Californians are fully vaccinated.

Other Stories You Should Know

1

Jobless benefits too hard to get, report finds

Hospitality workers apply for unemployment benefits at the Hospitality Training Academy in Los Angeles on March 13, 2020. Photo by Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP Photo

“People should get fired for this.” That was Fresno Republican Assemblymember Jim Patterson’s response to a scathing Monday report from the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office that found California’s embattled unemployment department delayed payments for roughly 5 million workers amid the pandemic and improperly denied them for likely 1 million more. The report found that the Employment Development Department put a higher priority on reducing costs and preventing fraud than on making benefits available to workers, resulting in hundreds of thousands of backlogged claims, jammed phone lines and and account freezes that blocked many desperate Californians from the funds they needed to stay afloat — even as the agency paid out at least $20 billion in fraudulent claims, including nearly $1 billion to prison and jail inmates.

CalMatters’ Grace Gedye breaks down other key takeaways from the report:

More than half of California’s unemployment benefit denials are overturned on appeal, meaning those workers should have gotten the benefits the first place.

meaning those workers should have gotten the benefits the first place. In reports to the Legislature, EDD mischaracterized how many claims it was disqualifying or denying. From the start of the pandemic through June 20, 2021, EDD reported disqualifying or denying 705,000 claims — when it had actually disqualified at least 3.4 million. About 78% of the 200,000 workers who appealed won their claims.

From the start of the pandemic through June 20, 2021, EDD reported disqualifying or denying 705,000 claims — when it had actually disqualified at least 3.4 million. About 78% of the 200,000 workers who appealed won their claims. EDD disqualified about 1 in 4 unemployment benefits claims during the pandemic for failing to respond to requests for additional information — or because it wasn’t able to process the additional information provided in the allotted time frame.

Michael Bernick, a former EDD director who is now special counsel with law firm Duane Morris, countered that many of the anti-fraud measures blamed for slowing down payments are required by the federal government. And EDD spokesperson Gareth Lacy said that many of the legislative analyst’s recommendations, “such as limiting improper claim denials and minimizing delays, have been incorporated into EDD actions over the past year.”

2

California, Texas make bounty hunting new again

Illustration by Miguel Gutierrez Jr., CalMatters, iStock and Reuters

If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em: After the U.S. Supreme Court declined to block a Texas law allowing private citizens to sue abortion clinics and anyone who “aids or abets” the procedure after about six weeks of pregnancy and collect at least $10,000 per infraction, Newsom responded with a proposal — which he recently signed into law — permitting private Californians to collect the same sum of money for successfully suing anyone who manufactures, distributes or sells certain illegal guns. Both of these laws essentially transfer law enforcement authority from the state to individual people — and in so doing add to a long, fraught history of bounty hunting in the United States, CalMatters’ Nigel Duara reports.

Randy Beck, a professor at the University of Georgia School of Law: “There’s a good reason that legislators have stopped using them, and … I’m worried that a bunch of legislators are repeating history that we don’t want to repeat. … It becomes kind of part of this culture war, one state retaliating against another state. These things are not good in practice.”

CalMatters Commentary CalMatters columnist Dan Walters: The University of California is requiring candidates for faculty employment or promotion to write statements declaring their active support of “diversity, equity and inclusion.” California needs to come together on homelessness: County officials have had enough of the state’s fragmented homeless services system, the local finger-pointing and the lack of accountability, argues Chuck Washington, first vice president of the California State Association of Counties. Drought requires new strategies for managing cropland: Careful planning, research and development, and incentives can help San Joaquin Valley residents avoid the worst consequences of land fallowing — and perhaps even bring benefits to a region in transition, write Andrew Ayres and Caitlin Peterson of the Public Policy Institute of California Water Policy Center.

