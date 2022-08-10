EL CENTRO — The Imperial Valley Equity and Justice Coalition has released an online survey asking Imperial County residents what priorities they would like to see the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funding applied to.

The survey, a coalition member said, was motivated by county officials’ lack of public outreach and transparency in spending in relation to its ARPA funds.

The survey was released on Sunday, Aug. 7 and will run through Tuesday, Aug. 16, when an update on the county’s $35.2 million ARPA funding, received from the federal Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, is scheduled to take place.

Access the survey here.

As of April, the county had received $35,198,890 in ARPA funding in two installments, with expenditures totaling $11,261,889, leaving the county with a balance of $23,937,001 to spend.

Daniela Flores of Calexico, a co-founder of Imperial Valley Equity and Justice Coalition. | COURTESY PHOTO

In an interview with IVEJC community organizer and advocate Daniela Flores on Tuesday, Aug. 9, Flores said that the survey was designed to give the public a voice in determining what the priority for the ARPA funds should be, instead of having the county prioritize its own interests over those of the public.

“Who did (the county) ask? Did (the county) assess any data from the current pandemic? This money is meant to help the public, not serve the county’s needs,” Flores said.

About 100 people have already taken the survey, Flores said. Preliminary results show a heavy focus on pay for essential workers, followed by investment into affordable housing, and mental health services.

Flores will present the final results of this survey to the public and the Imperial County Board of Supervisors during the board’s ARPA funding update on Aug. 16, which is a continuation from a previous update on April 26.

During that meeting, both the Board of Supervisors and representatives of the IVEJC expressed concerns over the lack of details and transparency provided by Deputy County Executive Officer Mayra Widmann, with the board demanding that she return with a more detailed explanation of spending.

“We can go line item by line item, but I want to see what we spend this money on,” District 4 Supervisor Ryan Kelley said during the April 26 meeting.

The lack of public input and transparency in ARPA funding and expenditures is a widespread problem throughout the county, said Flores, claiming that the only city in Imperial County to have been transparent and taken the public’s priorities into consideration is the city of Calexico.

RELATED STORY: Calexico Council Approves Alternate ARPA Plan

Flores had previously advocated on behalf of the public through IVEJC as the city of Calexico developed its ARPA Plan, though the survey conducted there were in-person versus the online format that is being used for the county.

Turning her attention away from the county for a moment, Flores spoke frankly about the city of El Centro’s ARPA spending, claiming that the city focused on its own needs over that of its residents.

“The city of El Centro, confirmed by Mayor Tomas Oliva, they spent every single dollar of their first allocation on anything but existing city priorities. They went ahead and did their own assessment of what are the things the city needs, and never took the moment to ask the community,” Flores said.

El Centro received $14.1 million through ARPA funds, with $1.1 million having been allocated for emergency response services, like the police and fire departments. The Fire Department is also planning to purchase two new fire engines and software programs for its Emergency Operations Center for an estimated $1.5 million.

The city also planned $4.3 million to go to modernizing infrastructure throughout the city, and finally $7.7 million will go to updating El Centro’s wastewater treatment plant.

In a letter sent to the Board of Supervisors on June 9, IVEJC outlined its recommendations on how to proceed moving forward, starting with ensuring meaningful public input, transparency, and accountability in all of its decision-making processes regarding ARPA spending, by directly engaging with community stakeholders in the process.

The coalition also recommended that the county target its usage of ARPA funds in supporting those impacted the most by the COVID-19 pandemic to begin the rebuilding process within the Valley’s disadvantaged communities.

The letter also included a list of groups the county should be focusing its efforts on, such as those experiencing homelessness and housing insecurities; people without health insurance or underinsured, people impacted by COVID-19 medical bills; individuals that were not eligible for state or federal relief programs; and vulnerable communities in all cities and unincorporated areas.

In its letter, IVEJC further requested bonus pay for essential workers such as healthcare employees, farmworkers, warehouse workers, and grocery store workers. The coalition also requested to have ARPA funds devoted to mental health services for children, youth, and families; childcare subsidies; senior and youth services; legal services for tenants facing eviction; small business and non-profit stimulus programs; and climate change infrastructure.

The coalition also took the letter as an opportunity to discuss ways to make information more accessible, like using multilingual outreach to increase access to COVID-19 assistance programs and developing infrastructure to provide translation and interpretation services at public meetings, which is not currently offered by the county.

Imperial County District 1 Supervisor Jesus Escobar is shown on April 19. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

“Finally, we urge Imperial County to consider the usage of available state and federal funds for purposes related to human infrastructure, including workforce development for youth, adult re-entry programs, broadband access to unincorporated areas, and other needs to leverage existing funds and ARPA funds to make the most impact for community members,” the letter read.

In a statement from District 1 Supervisor and board Chair Jesus Eduardo Escobar on Wednesday, Aug. 10, Escobar responded by saying that the board has a responsibility in seeing these moneys are spent to support public health, address negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency, replace loss in public sector revenue, and make critical investments into water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure.

Escobar further stated that since the beginning of the ARPA process, input has been received from county departments and staff that provide direct assistance to and communicate with county residents on a consistent basis, and their insight was highly instrumental in working toward helping recovery.

“We welcome any community engagement and input from all local organizations and individuals to better understand the needs of our residents, workers, and travelers of Imperial County,” Escobar said.