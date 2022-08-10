EL CENTRO — Calexico native and San Diego State University-Imperial Valley’s newest dean, Dr. Guillermina Gina Núñez-Mchiri, made her first large-scale local public appearance during a town hall event on Tuesday evening, Aug. 9.

Núñez was joined by San Diego State University President Adela de la Torre and Vice Provost William Tong on stage at Jimmie Cannon Performing Arts Theater at Southwest High School in El Centro to speak about the university’s expanding educational programs and partnerships at SDSU-Imperial Valley in Calexico and Brawley.

Born in Calexico and in her own words, “a proud Bulldog,” Núñez asked those in attendance to feel free to contact her with whatever their concerns were regarding the university.

Núñez is a two-time SDSU graduate with her bachelor’s and master’s degrees. She is the daughter of migrant farmworkers, who she said taught her and her siblings the value of hard work and to study hard to achieve what they wanted. Núñez said she talked her dad into leaving her behind in Calexico so she could graduate from Calexico High while they followed the crops to Salinas.

From her experience at SDSU as a student leader and a desire to help others in the school Núñez got into education and was hired to work in El Paso, Texas, as the director of Women and Gendered Studies for seven years and 18 years as a professor of anthropology. Still, she would think about her home in the Valley, adding that she would never stay in El Paso during the holidays, always coming home to her heart and home with her family in Calexico.

San Diego State University-Imperial Valley Dean Dr. Guillermina Gina Núñez-Mchiri (on stage, far left) speaks to a sparse crowd assembled for a town hall to discuss local university developments in El Centro on Tuesday, Aug. 9. It was also Núñez’s introduction to many. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

When the position for dean opened at SDSU Imperial Valley, she took the opportunity. And she is more than happy to be back.

“My goal here is to bridge the resources in the MESA (Mathematics, Engineering, Science Achievement Program) campus with the San Diego campus in Imperial Valley to work as one campus to work with community leaders on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border,” Núñez said during Tuesday’s town hall.

“My friends, there’s a sea of opportunity in the Imperial Valley. The time to explore new adventures and growth is here and now,” she said. “The needs for the Imperial Valley are great and we are ready to meet them.”

Núñez asked that the community, be it educators, parents, businesses, to the Imperial County Board of Supervisors to please invest in SDSU Imperial Valley. She went so far as to deputize those in the theater to help recruit students to SDSU and to give students the opportunity to have new experiences and career paths, to continue to support the college that she says should not be “the hidden gem of the Valley, it should be the diamond.”

She spoke of collaboration with the high schools to bring students to SDSU where they can explore and chase their academic dreams, and she hopes the college can be a place that will offer them the same opportunities to grow that Núñez herself and others before her have experienced.

SDSU President de la Torre and Vice Provost Tong were on hand to discuss changes and that are coming to SDSU Imperial Valley, including new degree programs, the first dorms to be built in the Imperial Valley and the $80 million allocation by the state to rebuild SDSU’s (MESA) Mathematics, Engineering, Science Achievement campus in Brawley into a 65,000-square-foot Innovation Campus to house a science, technology, chemistry, engineering, and mathematics programming. The campus is meant to support efforts to enhance California’s call for clean energy/STEM careers in response to Lithium Valley projects.

De la Torre said there is a huge opportunity for this project, more so than SDSU’s Mission Valley expansion project in San Diego.

“There is a momentum here, there is an energy here that I think is going to move us rapidly forward,” de la Torre said.

San Diego State University-Imperial Valley Dean Dr. Guillermina Gina Núñez-Mchiri (from left) is joined on stage during a town hall in El Centro by SDSU President Adela de la Torre, and Vice Provost William Tong. University leadership was on hand to speak about developments at the local campuses on Tuesday, Aug. 9. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

Tong pointed out that there has been an increase in the support services for students at the Imperial Valley campus with the hiring of a full-time enrollment services coordinator and removal of the $500 semester charge for Imperial Valley students that will allow them to take classes in San Diego. He added that there have been about five tenured professors hired and accelerated program for nursing.

Immediately following the town hall, there seemed to be an energy among some in attendance. After hearing Núñez speak, Gilberto Reyes Mordan, a part-time Chicano studies and history teacher at SDSU, said he is excited to have her on campus.

“First, she’s a Chicana; second, she’s from the Valley, and third, she understands the struggle of being from the Valley. And I love that,” Mordan said. “I would have loved to have her when I was a student.”

Associate Vice President for Research Advancement for the MESA Campus John Crocket said that Tuesday night was the first time he had heard Núñez speak, and what she said got him excited, especially for his campus, where the Innovation Campus will be born.

“She has great energy, great ideas. I’m very excited to work with her and see what she can accomplish,” Crocket said.

“I’m honored to be able to come home, to give back to my community that has helped raise me and look after me,” Núñez said. “I look forward to having you and your children be part of San Diego State University Imperial Valley. Your family is here with us, and we welcome you.”