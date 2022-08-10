HOLTVILLE — Calexico’s Break from Society celebrated the release of its 2005 self-titled album to digital platforms with a mini-festival of sorts, featuring several bands, a DJ, vendors and food, all at Hot Rods & Beer’s outdoor area on Friday night, Aug. 5.
Featured acts included professional skateboarder Tommy Sandoval opening up, spinning a set of reggae as DJ Roots Dr., a set from Santa Calecia Music Club, which is fronted by Break from Society’s bassist, Roger Rascon, and Coachella’s Blue Sun.