EL CENTRO — The public is invited to attend “Voices of the Valley,” a showcase of the oral histories of Imperial Valley community members on Saturday, Aug. 20 in El Centro.

The free event will screen some filmed interviews that have been produced as part of an ongoing oral history project by the Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee.

Attendees will be able to view film clips of community members who have participated in the project, as well as have the opportunity to have their own experiences and history captured on camera.

The ongoing oral history project is a joint collaboration between the Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee and San Diego State University-Imperial Valley.

The project aims to digitally preserve the experiences and histories of unheard community members and provide access to the material to future researchers and the general public.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 20 at the Old Post Office Pavilion, 230 S. Fifth St. Doors open at 9 a.m.

Refreshments will be provided during the free event and a booth will be set up to provide attendees with information and resources about higher education.