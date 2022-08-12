Filing Period Closes for Nov. 8; Some Races Extended

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The filing period for many municipal, school district and special district races closed at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, with several seats being extended to Wednesday, Aug. 17, due to incumbents opting against running for re-election.

CALEXICO CITY COUNCIL (two open seats)

Gerardo “Jerry” Espinoza (pending verification of signatures)

Rosie Arreola Fernandez (incumbent)

Bill Hodge

Gilberto Manzanarez

Blanca Morales

Morris Reisin

Raul Ureña (incumbent)

EL CENTRO CITY COUNCIL (two open seats; extended to 5 p.m. Aug. 17)

Sonia Carter

Jason Jackson (campaign signs are posted, but he has not filed paperwork)

Tomás Oliva (incumbent)

HOLTVILLE CITY COUNCIL (three open seats; extended to 5 p.m. Aug. 17)

Stacy Britschgi

Ross Daniels

Mike Goodsell (incumbent)

John Munger (tentative)

IMPERIAL CITY COUNCIL (three open seats; extended to 5 p.m. Aug. 17)

David Escobar

Luis Garcia

Mark Hammerness

Veronica Harvey

Ida Obeso Martinez

Stacy Mendoza

James Tucker (incumbent)

Ma Elia Valdez

Jaseyny Velazco

BRAWLEY CITY COUNCIL (two open seats; extended to 5 p.m. Aug. 17)

Luke Hamby (incumbent)

Joseph Galvan

John Grass

Ronald Gray III

Gilbert Rebollar

CALIPATRIA CITY COUNCIL (information was not immediately available)

Michael Luellen

WESTMORLAND CITY COUNCIL (three open seats; extended to 5 p.m. Aug. 17)

Ana Beltran (incumbent)

Ray Gutierrez (incumbent)

Stanley Brummet

SCHOOL DISTRICTS, SPECIAL DISTRICTS AND RUNOFF ELECTIONS (16 races to extended to Aug. 17)