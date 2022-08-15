Chambers Hold Teacher Appreciation Events

BRAWLEY — The Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, Holtville Chamber of Commerce, and the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley are holding teacher appreciation events throughout Imperial County.

The regional chamber kicked off the events by working in conjunction with the Brawley Chamber of Commerce to provide teachers in the Northend of Imperial County with gift bags, “dream classroom” giveaways, drawing items, breakfast, and lunch on Monday, Aug 15.

This was to be followed by two more events, one in Imperial on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 11:30 a.m. at Frank Wright Middle School, 885 N. Imperial Ave. in Imperial, and a second one for in El Centro on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 8 a.m. at Wilson Junior High School, 600 S. Wilson St.

“Teachers are so important, and they deserve all the support we can give them … They are helping to raise our children with us, so they need our help,” regional chamber President Anne Irigoyen said.

The regional chamber held a similar event last year that served about 1,500 teachers throughout El Centro, Imperial, and Westmorland.

This year, the event has been expanded to include teachers in Calexico, Heber, Seeley, Niland and Calipatria, reach approximately 2,500 local teachers and staff throughout the county.

The Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce kicked off its teacher appreciation events by working in conjunction with the Brawley Chamber of Commerce to provide teachers in the Northend of Imperial County with gift bags, “dream classroom” giveaways, drawing items, breakfast, and lunch on Monday, Aug 15. | PHOTO COURTESY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY REGIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

“Teachers are instrumental to the success of our youth and the next generation of leaders. This year, BHE (Berkshire Hathaway Energy) Foundation made a donation of $25,000 to support dream classroom giveaways across the Imperial Valley region, ranging from classroom art supplies to interactive smart boards,” said Bari Bean of BHE Renewables in a press statement released by the regional chamber last week.

Items given to teachers included donated items from local businesses and organizations, some 15 items in all. There were also televisions donated by Victoria Homes and smart boards and several art carts with supplies for the entire classroom purchased with the BHE Foundation donation.

Additionally, the regional chamber will provide breakfast for El Centro Elementary School District and lunch for Imperial Unified School District through generous sponsors, including Nana’s Kitchen, Burgers & Beer, Grocery Outlet of El Centro, Vons, Starbucks, Sun Community Federal Credit Union, Costco, and Walmart during the Imperial and El Centro event.

“Victoria Homes wants our local heroes to know that they are so appreciated. They care so much about our children, and we want them to know we care about them as well,” Michelle Hollinger of Victoria Homes said.

Holtville Teacher Luncheon

Holtville will see the return of its annual Teacher Appreciation Luncheon on Monday, Aug. 22 at the Swiss Club, after the conclusion of the first day of school at noon.

The luncheon will include a raffle, which will provide school supplies and gift cards to local establishments to the teachers at the Holtville Unified School District, in the hopes of helping to relieve some of the financial burden teachers face.

“We know that teachers often have to pay for school supplies out of their own pocket … With everything going on, with guns in schools and COVID, they need all the support they can get,” said Rosie Allegranza, executive manager of Holtville Chamber of Commerce.

Teachers spent an average of $750 out of their own pocket for school supplies during 2020-2021, with approximately 30 percent of teachers paying $1,000 or more, according to Adopt-A-Classroom’s website.

Allegranza explained that businesses throughout Holtville donated money or gift cards, though the most notable donor was Imperial County District 5 Supervisor Ray Castillo, who donated enough to cover the cost of renting the Swiss Club.

Allegranza also received a surprise donation as she began to purchase the supplies, as another shopper by the name of Stephen Trinidad noticed her purchasing the large amount of school supplies.

“(Trinidad) saw me purchasing the supplies, asked if I was a teacher, and I explained that they were for a teacher appreciation event … He gave me $40 right then and there, and that just goes to show how people feel about teachers,” Allegranza said.