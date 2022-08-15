Calexico High School senior David Esquer works on some throws during practice at Ward Field in Calexico on Aug. 11. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

CALEXICO — After a memorable run to the CIF-San Diego Section Division V semifinals in 2021, the Calexico High School football team is hoping to build off that success and make another run in 2022.

The Bulldogs went 7-6 in 2021 and beat Maranatha Christian and Holtville in the playoffs before bowing out against Mission Bay. It was a season that got the school and city motivated to support the program.

“We had a lot of kids come out for tryouts this year and it all stems from the success we had last year,” said Fernando Solano, Calexico’s third-year head coach. “We had great turnout for spring and summer workouts and we have great numbers now and we haven’t started school yet when we typically get a few more show up.”

The Bulldogs lost quite a few seniors from the 2021 squad, including most of the offensive line. While Solano likes the team’s depth, he knows there is a lot of work to do to get his linemen up to speed.

“That’s our biggest challenge right now it to get that toughness we need up front,” Solano said. “With only two returners on the line we need to establish that mindset that we are going to dominate and push people around.”

Back at quarterback is senior David Esquer who split time as a junior after starting as a sophomore during the COVID-shortened season in spring 2021. Esquer knows the offense and expects to execute more run-pass option this season than he did as a sophomore and junior.

“We know we mostly ran the ball last season so we are going to try and be more balanced this season,” said the 16-year-old Esquer. “Last year everybody at the school and around town got all hyped and now with Friday Night Lights coming back we want the same feeling.”

A Calexico High School receiver makes a catch during practice at Ward Field in Calexico on Aug. 11. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

In the backfield with Esquer, expect to see senior running back Zeus Pradis, junior Andres Castro, senior Andrew Pasaraba and occasionally senior Troy Marin.

“Troy is one of our best runners with the ball but he’s also our best linebacker so we will use him sparingly on offense,” Solano said. “We’re still going to be heavy on the run but we’ve got some play-action that will be based off the success of the running game.”

With Marin leading the way at linebacker, Solano thinks his defense is going to shine early in the season.

“Until our offense gets going, our defense will be able to pick up the slack and keep us in games,” Solano said. “We put in a lot of work during spring and summer on the back end of our defense. We were susceptible to the pass last season and we’ve worked to improve our pass defense a lot this offseason.”

Marin says the energy around town and given to the football team is something that motivates the current seniors.

“Last year was one of the greatest experiences and we want to keep that momentum going,” said the 16-year-old Marin. “We need to come out and win some games and keep building on what the seniors started last year.”

Our goal this year is to get to the championship game after losing in the semifinals last year.

“After that semifinal game last season a lot of people started recognizing football players around town,” Marin said. “That’s how it should always be in Calexico. We looked up to those seniors and we want to keep it going.”

The Bulldogs will compete in the Imperial Valley League against Central Union, Brawley Union, Imperial and Southwest. Some of their key nonleague games include contests against Palo Verde Valley of Blythe, Holtville and the season-ending Battle of the Border against Vincent Memorial Catholic.

Calexico opens its season with a 7 p.m. contest on Thursday, August 18, in Blythe against Palo Verde Valley. The Yellowjackets, defending CIF-San Diego Section Division V champions, won a close 15-6 contest in Calexico to open the 2021 season.

“We are familiar with that double-wing set they are going to run so we know we’ve got to play physical and know our gaps and get off the blocks,” Solano said about opening the season against Palo Verde. “We have to stop them on third downs and get the defense off the field.”

CALEXICO SCHEDULE

Aug. 18 at Palo Verde Valley (Blythe)

Aug. 25 at Castle Park (Chula Vista)

Sept. 2 vs. CETYS

Sept. 8 at O’Farrell Charter (San Diego)

Sept. 16 vs. Holtville

Sept. 30 vs. Imperial*

Oct. 6 at Central*

Oct. 14 vs. Southwest*

Oct. 21 vs. Brawley*

Oct. 28 at Vincent Memorial

All games are at 7 p.m.

*Denotes IVL games