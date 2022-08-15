IMPERIAL COUNTY— A Holtville man sustained major injuries and had to be airlifted to a Palm Springs trauma unit after he collided with the trailer of a tractor-trailer rig in the county between Imperial and Brawley.

Jose Cardenas Melendrez, age 65, was driving a small sedan south on Highway 111 north of Harris Road when he veered onto the right should of the road and struck a semi truck parked there, according to a California Highway Patrol press release.

The driver of the semi, 44-year-old Luis Manuel Ramirez Leal from Mexicali, received no injuries, but Melendrez sustained major injuries and was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center via REACH air ambulance, the Highway Patrol reported.

Melendrez was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the collision. Impairment from drugs or alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this incident, and the collision remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.