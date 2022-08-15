HOLTVILLE — The players on the Holtville High School volleyball team have seen just about everything on the court.

Some were part of the 2019 CIF San Diego Section Division IV championship team, all were part of the team that reached the Division IV semifinals in 2021 and all were part of the Holtville Starlings club volleyball team that won a national tournament in San Diego in June.

“Even with all the experience they have, these girls still play with that small-town mentality and with a chip on their shoulder like they are the underdog,” said Chelsey Strahm, Holtville’s sixth-year head coach. “Their court awareness is fantastic and they trust their years of experience.”

In 2021, the Vikings finished 27-6 overall, including a perfect 8-0 to win the Imperial Valley League championship. They reached the semifinals of the CIF-SDS Division IV playoffs before falling to Foothills Christian of El Cajon, 3-1.

Holtville High School senior setter Sofie Irungaray sets the ball for a potential kill during the Vikings’ nonleague matchup against Calexico in Holtville on Thursday, Aug. 11. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

The 2022 Holtville squad returns five seniors and four juniors, including returning IVL Most Valuable Player Jasmine Garewal. Senior setter Sofie Irungaray said the comfort level is what makes this year’s team feel special.

“This team has so much chemistry. We’ve been playing together since we were little kids it makes my job as setter so much easier because I already know what each girl likes and doesn’t like,” said the 16-year-old Irungaray. “As a team our goal is a CIF title. After coming up short last year in the semifinals we want to get to the championship even though we are in a higher division.”

Joining Garewal and Irungaray back this season are seniors Kalli Strahm, Kamryn Walker, Hope Jessee and Skylar Hanson. The returning juniors are Brooke Strahm, Lillian Strahm and Vanessa Gonzalez. The lone newcomer to the roster is senior Arielle Sotelo.

“Defensively we are a very solid team and when we can make good passes to our setters it makes their job easier to get the ball to our hitters,” Chelsey Strahm said. “We are trying to use the preseason to try different lineups and see what works.”

The Vikings opened their season with a 3-0 sweep of Central Union High on Tuesday, Aug. 9, then followed that with a 3-0 sweep against Calexico High on Thursday, Aug. 11, in Holtville in a nonleague contest.

The season schedule sees Holtville in the 32-team Sweetwater Tournament in San Diego and also the annual Nike Tournament in Phoenix. Chelsey Strahm said she tried to bolster the team’s schedule with tough competition to prepare them for the CIF-SDS Division III playoffs.

“I wanted to add to our strength of schedule because I know we’re in a tougher division now come playoff time,” Chelsey Strahm said. “We have Foothills Christian on our schedule later in the season and High Tech Chula Vista as well, so we’ll know where we stand when playoffs get here.”

The Vikings are hoping to repeat as IVL champions but know they’ll have their hands full with Brawley, Imperial, Calexico and Southwest. The Desert League is made up of Vincent Memorial Catholic, Central, Calipatria and Palo Verde Valley of Blythe.

“These girls have played so much that they know they can’t afford to take anyone lightly,” Chelsey Strahm said. “These girls aren’t afraid to work hard because they know there are players we have coming up that are watching them and wanting to take their spots.”

Holtville travels to Imperial for a nonleague matchup at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, and then return to action at 3 p.m. on Aug. 25, when the Vikings will travel to face High Tech High of Chula Vista.