CALEXICO — It would be easy to write this season off for the Calexico High School volleyball team.

After all, the Bulldogs lost eight seniors from last year’s team that finished second in the Imperial Valley League and made it to the CIF-San Diego Section Division III quarterfinals before falling to Mt. Carmel of San Diego.

With only six returning players, and only two who played significant minutes for the Bulldogs, it will take some time for Calexico to find its rhythm.

“We had 70 girls come out to tryouts so that was good to see, but most of the girls have little to no experience,” said Humberto Sierra, Calexico’s second-year head coach. “We’ve got a lot of sophomores in the program and a few juniors and a few seniors. So everyday we’re on the court we are learning.”

The Bulldogs opened the 2022 season on Thursday, Aug. 11, in a nonleague matchup against IVL champion Holtville. The Vikings jumped up early in the first set, winning 25-9, then followed with wins of 25-12 and 25-17.

Calexico High School senior Aneth Ponce goes up for a kill during the Bulldogs’ nonleague match in Holtville on Thursday, Aug. 11. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

In the third set, the Bulldogs were starting to understand the speed and the skills needed to compete at the varsity level.

“You saw in the third set we started to hit some down the line and learn the game,” Sierra said. “Holtville has so much experience and should be there for the IVL championship again, it was good for my girls to see what that level is before league begins. For me, the score didn’t matter tonight but what were we going to learn about ourselves.”

In 2021, Calexico went 27-9, including 6-2 in IVL action before defeating San Pasqual High of Escondido in the opening round of the Division III playoffs.

Sierra isn’t expecting a repeat of 2021 with this new squad but he said they will fight in every game and will be a lot better by the end of the season.

“They are learning very quickly that they have to communicate on the court,” Sierra said. “We have to get better at serve receive and that will come with more matches and more practice.”

The key seniors back for the Bulldogs are Mia Ramirez and Alexis Fernandez who were part of the 2021 team. Also look for contributions this season from seniors Alexandra Lara and Aneth Ponce and sophomore setter Sissi Sierra.

Calexico is once again competing in the IVL along with Holtville, Brawley, Imperial and Southwest. The Desert League is comprised of Vincent Memorial Catholic, Central, Calipatria and Palo Verde Valley of Blythe.

The Bulldogs will host their first match of the season at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, welcoming Palo Verde Valley to Varner Gym on the Calexico High campus. Calexico will then travel to Coachella Valley High at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19.

“We are going to go out there each match and compete and fight,” Sierra said. “We are going to work to get ready for league and I think we will be able to surprise a few teams if they take us lightly.”