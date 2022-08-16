CALEXICO — The most exciting newcomer to arrive on the Imperial Valley high school football scene in 2021 was Vincent Memorial Catholic High quarterback Jacobo Elias who burst onto the scene in the second week of the season.

Forced into action in the second game, Elias finished the season with more than 2,200 yards passing and 15 TDs, and another 720 yards rushing and eight more touchdowns. His longest pass play for a touchdown was 85 yards and his longest rush for a touchdown was 53 yards.

“He got put on the spot in the second game of the season and had to figure things out in a hurry,” said David Wong, Vincent Memorial’s eighth-year head coach. “He knows what he has to do to be successful. He has come into practice this season much more mature physically and mentally.”

Vincent Memorial Catholic High senior receiver Armando Apodaca makes a catch during Scots’ practice on Monday, Aug. 15, in Calexico. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

While most local high school teams stick to the ground game for offense, the Scots like to use the spread formation, which suits Elias’ talents perfectly. When a play breaks down, he has the ability to extend the play with his legs and give his receivers time to find an open area.

Elias’ top target from 2021 was Armando Apodaca who returns for his senior season. Apodaca finished with 36 catches for 713 yards and five touchdowns.

Also back at their receiver spots for the Scots are seniors Andre Rodriguez (35 catches for 557 yards and four touchdowns) and Max Ascolani (32 catches for 397 yards and three touchdowns).

“Our offense is going to be strong. With most of the players back from last year, I think this is going to be a strong season for us,” said Elias, a 16-year-old junior. “I feel great and I’m excited for another season. I worked out all summer so I feel stronger and a little quicker than last season.”

The key for the Scots is going to be the development of their offensive line. Last season Elias was scrambling for survival at times.

“Our offensive line has looked good so far. They picked it up over the summer and are looking better than last year,” Wong said. “We’ve got guys who are back from last season and a few new faces that have looked pretty strong out there.”

Elias said he knows the key is the offensive line and he tries to be their biggest cheerleader and motivator.

“I’m the leader and the captain of the offense so I try to push them to be better, not just better players but better people overall,” said Elias, who stands 6-foot tall and 165 pounds. “We’ve got some guys that like to play offensive line and we are getting some guys back from injury that should help.”

The defensive key for Vincent Memorial this season is going to be stopping the running game. Playing in the Desert League, the Scots will face run-heavy offenses when they square off against Palo Verde Valley of Blythe, Holtville and Calipatria.

“Our league is not very pass-heavy, so we’ve got to stop the run,” Wong said. “We are still working on our defense. We will have to have some guys double up this year and play on both sides of the ball.”

In their final three games of 2021, the Scots gave up more than 1,000 yards rushing combined, losing all three games (Palo Verde, Holtville and Calexico).

Vincent Memorial had close to 70 players show up for tryouts with Wong saying there are 42 players currently on the junior varsity team with 28 on varsity. He said a handful of junior varsity players will float up to varsity to add depth for games.

The Scots open the season at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, hosting San Diego High School at Southwest High in El Centro. Vincent Memorial doesn’t have a home field and uses Southwest for most home games.

Vincent Memorial Catholic High junior quarterback Jacobo Elias makes a throw during Scots’ practice in Calexico on Monday, Aug. 15. CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

VINCENT MEMORIAL SCHEDULE

Aug. 19 vs. San Diego

Aug. 25 at Southwest

Sept. 2 at El Cajon Valley

Sept. 9 vs. Castle Park

Sept. 15 vs. CETYS

Sept. 23 at Bonita Vista (Sweetwater High)

Sept. 30 vs. Palo Verde Valley*

Oct. 14 at Calipatria*

Oct. 21 vs. Holtville*

Oct. 28 vs. Calexico

Vincent home games played at Southwest High in El Centro

All games begin at 7 p.m.

*Denotes Desert League games