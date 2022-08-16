New Port Director for Calexico Announced

SAN DIEGO — Roque Caza has been appointed as the new port director at the Calexico-area ports of entry, according to a press release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s San Diego office.

“I am excited and humbled to lead the men and women at the Port of Calexico, and I look forward to working closely and collaboratively with our local stakeholders to ensure the region remains prosperous while also protecting the public we are proud to serve,” Caza said in the press release.

Calexico-area Port Director Roque Caza

The Calexico port director oversees all operations, budget, personnel, and enforcement at two passenger processing crossings, a small private air facility and one commercial crossing, located between Calexico and Mexicali. CBP Officers at the two Calexico passenger crossings process more than 5.7 million vehicles and 11.4 million travelers annually, while providing safety and security at the border, stopping illegal activity.

Caza will also oversee the Andrade Port of Entry between Winterhaven and the city of Algodones.

Calexico is the third-busiest border crossing within the San Diego Field Office, which covers the six land border crossings between California and Mexico. The ports within the San Diego Field Office are responsible for seizing approximately half of all fentanyl and half of all methamphetamine seized by CBP nationwide, and about 45 percent of all heroin.

“Mr. Caza is a strong, proven leader that will serve us well as the Port Director in Calexico,” said Anne Maricich, acting director of field operations for CBP in San Diego. “We look forward to how Port Director Caza will use his experience as he takes on this new role to support our mission to keep legitimate trade and travel flowing while securing the U.S. border.”

Caza began his career in 2000 with the former U.S. Customs Service at the Port of Nogales, Arizona, where he served in several inspectional environments and specialized assignments, including tactical operations, cargo, and rail enforcement and ultimately as a supervisory CBP officer. Caza also served as the acting port director and as an assistant port director at the Port of San Luis, Arizona, in which he implemented policy, integrated planning, executed a budget, and prioritized resources for major land port of entry operations, providing direction to more than 240 personnel.

Prior to his assignment as port director, Caza served as the director of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Counter Network Division within the National Targeting Center in Sterling, Virginia. In this role, he led CBP’s strategic and operational efforts to organize a comprehensive, integrated, and multidisciplinary approach against transnational threat networks. He previously served as the assistant director within CND, ensuring policies were in place and appropriate resources were allocated to support CBP’s counter-network mission and aligned with broader U.S. government and foreign partner efforts.