Belen Leon-Lopez Made Permanent APCO

EL CENTRO — Interim Air Pollution Control Officer Belen Leon-Lopez was hired permanently on Tuesday, Aug. 16, an announcement that surprised Leon-Lopez and made her the first woman and Latina APCO in the history Imperial County.

The Imperial County Board of Supervisors unanimously awarded Leon-Lopez the position effective immediately, saying they were going to forgo the interim period.

Leon-Lopez was present for the announcement, but was expecting to receive the position officially on an interim basis, after serving as the interim APCO following Matt Dessert’s retirement earlier this month.

As she began to thank the board, District 3 Supervisor Michael Kelley had to interrupt her, to clarify which position they were actually offering her, causing Leon-Lopez to become emotional.

“Thank you so much for offering the interim Air Pollution Control Officer position … What? You’re offering me the full-time position? Oh my God, I wasn’t expecting that! Thank you so much,” she said.

Prior to the announcement, Leon-Lopez has been working as the assistant APCO, making her second in command at the APCD.

Leon-Lopez has been with the APCD for nearly 15 years, beginning as an APCD Specialist. She earned a Bachelor of Business Administration through DeVry University and a Master of Science Degree in Environmental Policy through Kaplan University.

She is a Heber resident currently, living there with her husband and two children. She is a graduate of Central Union High School.

While thanking the board for the opportunity, Leon-Lopez stated that her goal is to continue to advance science-based rules and policies that have resulted in cleaner air, and build on those accomplishments to continue advancing the improvement of air quality to protect the residents of Imperial County.

“I am humbled and excited by this opportunity, and it is an honor to serve the county alongside such an amazing staff at the APCD,” Leon-Lopez said.