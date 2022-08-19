CALEXICO — The weather-shortened football game between Calexico and Palo Verde Valley highs will resume at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, at Shimamoto-Simpson Stadium on the Imperial High School campus.

According to Fernando Solano, Calexico High’s third-year head coach, there is a bylaw in the Southeastern Conference that requires that the game be completed. Both the Imperial Valley League and Desert League are included in the Southeastern Conference.

While the teams play in different leagues and a tie would not affect any league standings, the conference is requiring the teams to finish the game that was halted on Thursday, Aug. 18, after lightning struck and power was cut at Scott Stadium in Blythe.

“We were told that due to some conference regulations the game has to be completed and the schools have to find a time to finish it,” Solano said. “We looked at our bye weeks and they didn’t match up, so it was decided to do it Saturday.”

The game was halted on Thursday with about 10 minutes left in the third quarter and the score tied 7-7.

Calexico senior running back Zeus Pradis had just rushed for four yards to the Bulldogs’ 44-yard-line but was injured on the play. While he lay on the ground getting his knee checked, a lightning strike near the stadium caused a transformer to go out, cutting off all power to the stadium.

It was determined that the game would end there and everyone was asked to exit the stadium.

Calexico will essentially play three games over an eight-day period as they went to Blythe on Thursday, Aug. 18, then will suit up again on Aug. 20 and travel to Otay Ranch High School in Chula Vista, where they will face Castle Park High at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25.

Information only whether there will be a ticket fee charged on Saturday was not immediately available.