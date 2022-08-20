BRAWLEY — The Brawley Union High football team took advantage of two third-quarter touchdowns and beat Scripps Ranch of San Diego, 27-20, at Warne Field here on Friday, Aug. 19.

The Wildcats broke open a 13-13 halftime tie with two rushing touchdowns in the period to build a 27-13 advantage. With eight minutes left in the game, the Falcons got a two-yard rushing touchdown to get within one score at 27-20.

Brawley Union High’s Tanner Carranza runs the football against Scripps Ranch during their game on Friday night, Aug. 19 at Warne Field in Brawley. Brawley beat Scripps Ranch of San Diego, 27-20. | SERGIO BASTIDAS PHOTO

Scripps Ranch, the preseason No. 9-ranked team in San Diego County, had the ball at the end of the game but the Wildcats’ defense broke up an attempted screen pass on fourth down to end the chances for the Falcons.

The victory is big for Brawley as Scripps Ranch is in CIF-San Diego Section Division I and the Falcons are the defending CIF-State champions in Division II-A.

The Wildcats will next host Valley Center High at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, at Warne Field in Brawley. Valley Center and Brawley are both in CIF-San Diego Section Division II.

Central Outscores Mt. Carmel on the Road

SAN DIEGO — The Central Union High football team went on the road on Friday, Aug. 19, and returned home with a big 48-20 victory over Mt. Carmel here.

The Spartans jumped on top of the Sundevils early and never let their foot off the gas while running away with the 28-point win.

Central and Mt. Carmel are both in CIF-San Diego Section Division II and could see each other again during the playoffs. The Sundevils were three spots ahead of Central in the preseason rankings.

The Spartans will play their first home game of the season at Cal Jones Field in El Centro at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, when they welcome Point Loma, which currently sits as the No. 2 team in CIF-San Diego Section Division III.

Scots Rally to Beat San Diego

EL CENTRO — The Vincent Memorial Catholic High football team rallied from a 20-point deficit to edge San Diego, 29-28, at Southwest High here on Friday, Aug. 19.

The Scots lost to the Cavers 55-8 one year ago and trailed 20-0 on Friday before finding their offensive rhythm and rallying to beat San Diego.

Vincent Memorial plays in the CIF-San Diego Section Division V, while San Diego sits in Division II.

The Scots will next take on Southwest High at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, in El Centro.

A more in depth version of the Vincent Memorial story will be published later Saturday, Aug. 20.