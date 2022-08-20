FOOTBALL: Vikings Run Grounds Eagles

HOLTVILLE — It didn’t take long for the Holtville High School football team’s new double-wing offense to find success, scoring on the third play of the game in the Vikings’ 53-13 blowout win over Southwest at Birger Field here on Friday, Aug. 19.

Holtville scored on seven of its nine offensive possessions in the game, punting once and losing a fumble for the only other empty possession of the night. Those two empty possessions came in the first half as the Eagles were able to keep it a close game, down 20-7 at the half.

“Remember we didn’t have a scrimmage or go to a carnival to work things out so that first half was kind of like our scrimmage,” said Jason Turner, Holtville’s sixth-year head coach. “I thought our line played well, and not having anybody go both ways seemed to wear Southwest down in the second half.”

The Vikings ran the ball 38 times for 419 yards and didn’t attempt a pass the entire game. Sophomore running back Hector Sanchez carried the ball five times for 157 yards and two touchdowns while junior Griffin Garcia ran 13 times for 116 yards and two touchdowns.

Holtville High School junior Griffin Garcia (24) blasts through the line for yardage against Southwest during a nonleague game at Birger Field in Holtville on Friday, Aug. 19. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Garcia scored the opening touchdown for the Vikings on a six-yard carry up the middle to give them a 6-0 lead early in the first quarter.

The Eagles responded with a five-yard touchdown run from junior quarterback Logan Jungers with just 11 seconds left in the first quarter. Nathan De La Garza booted the extra point and Southwest had a 7-6 lead at the end of the opening period.

Sanchez helped the Vikings regain the lead with a 26-yard touchdown run with 7:39 left if the first half. Bryan Padilla kicked the extra point to give Holtville a 13-7 lead.

Holtville High School sophomore Jorge Moreno (42) tackles Southwest High junior William Lilien during their nonleague game at Birger Field in Holtville on Friday, Aug. 19. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

“When I get the ball I just try to see what the linemen are doing and let them do their job and then I try to hit the holes they create,” Sanchez said. “Overall I thought we played well. We’ve been practicing hard to get ready and it worked tonight.”

Late in the first half, Garcia got his second touchdown on a one-yard touchdown run with 35 seconds left to cap a 10-play, 90-yard drive for the Vikings. Padilla again booted the extra point and Holtville took a 20-7 lead into the locker room.

The halftime break seemed to give the Eagles a resurgence as they opened the second half with a 10-play, 80-yard drive that culminated with a four-yard touchdown pass from Jungers to Dillian Galicia. The extra-point was blocked but Southwest was back in the game at 20-13 with 6:31 left in the third quarter.

Jungers finished the game completing 18-of-29 passes for 218 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

It didn’t take long for Holtville to respond, getting a 45-yard touchdown run from Sanchez with 5:02 left in the quarter. Padilla kicked the extra point and the Vikings now led 27-13.

“It’s our first game using this offense and I think you could see our kids start to believe as they saw it working,” Turner said. “Keeping the guys fresh in the second half was a big key for us.”

Holtville junior Maddox Toten then took over late in the third quarter when he recovered a fumble that led to a three-yard touchdown run from junior quarterback Bryce Buscaglia.

Toten then made the tackle on the ensuing kickoff and made a one-handed interception on the Eagles’ next play from scrimmage and returned it 20 yards for a touchdown with 2:08 left in the quarter to build the Vikings’ lead to 39-13.

“I just stuck my hand out there and the ball found it,” said Toten, a 16-year-old defensive end. “I saw the running back and read the play but then I just put my hand out there and somehow it gripped the ball and I ran it in.”

Holtville finished the game with a three-yard touchdown run from senior Austin Marini and a 32-yard touchdown run from senior Chad Goodsell.

Southwest will host Vincent Memorial Catholic High in a nonleague matchup at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, in El Centro. Meanwhile, the Vikings will remain at home and host CETYS Tijuana in a 7 p.m. contest on Saturday, Aug. 27.