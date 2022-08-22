CALEXICO — The start of the school year for thousands of Calexico Unified School District students got underway the morning of Monday, Aug. 22.

For incoming Calexico High School sophomore Uriel Higuera, the first day of school presented a chance to continue his quest for better grades.

As someone whose grades in math and English had slipped while a ninth-grader, Uriel was able to make some headway in those subjects while attending classes at the high school over the summer.

So, instead of the first-day jitters that many incoming sophomores might feel upon arriving at the high school campus, Uriel said he was feeling upbeat and confident about the new school year.

“I’m looking forward to getting better grades,” Uriel said as he walked to school that morning.

Calexico High sophomore Uriel Quijada said he was looking forward to working toward raising his grades at the campus this school year. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

The Calexico Unified School District was among the last of the large local school districts to have started the school year. All told, some 8,313 students were enrolled across 12 of its school sites as of the morning of Monday, Aug. 22, said Alejandra Limon, CUSD public information officer.

At Calexico High, about 2,000 students are enrolled in grades 10th through 12th, while the nearby ninth-grade campus is hosting about 750 freshmen, said Calexico High Assistant Principal Martin Leyva.

Leyva himself was on hand Monday morning at the high school’s entrance to greet students on their first day of school.

“It’s very exciting to see the kids back,” Leyva said. “It’s pretty exciting for them as well.”

At the campus, the use of face masks was optional for students, in accordance with the latest guidelines from public health officials related to COVID-19, Leyva said.

This year, a new digital marquee welcomed students back, as well. Additionally, construction on the campus’ new administration building is expected to get underway this school year, Leyva said.

Both projects were funded by the 2016 voter-approved Measure V, which provided about $45 million in general obligation bonds.

On Monday, members of the campus’ Associated Student Body were also helping welcome students to the campus, by handing each student a campus-themed bracelet and a map of the school to help them find their classes.

Incoming sophomore Gloria Quijada was among the throngs of students who arrived on campus well before the start of classes at 8:15 a.m.

Gloria said she arrived early so that she would have enough time to find her classes on campus, even though she became a little familiar with its layout while attending summer school.

She was both happy and nervous for the start of another school year, Gloria said. Some of that joy stemmed from being able to reunite with friends that Gloria said she hadn’t seen over the summer.

A former member of the FFA club at the ninth-grade campus, Gloria said she remained somewhat undecided about joining the club again, or any other campus club, for that matter.

“It’s a lot of responsibilities,” Gloria said.

When Calexico High teacher Norma Sierra Galindo arrived on campus nearly two hours before the start of the school day, some students were already present, as well. By the start of the school day, all of her assigned Allied Health Professions students had arrived on time, too.

“Students appear eager to be here,” Galindo said.

Calexico High Assistant Principal Martin Leyva said that additional construction is expected to get underway at the campus this school year. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

For teachers and other certificated staff, the start of the 2022-2023 school year is getting off on a more positive note, Galindo said, after a contract agreement was reached toward the end of the last school year between the Associated Calexico Teachers union and the district.

The agreement put an end to contentious contract negotiations that had prompted the district to declare an impasse in November and request the assistance of a mediator.

“Most teachers are glad that the contract was approved so that we may now continue to serve the students in extra-curricular and all other afterschool routines, such as tutoring and mentoring,” Galindo said in a text message.

“We hope that (newly hired CUSD Superintendent Arturo Jimenez) will be sensitive to the students’ needs and that he will give the teachers the respect and support that they deserve.”

At Rockwood Elementary School, parents who were dropping off their children for the first day of class formed a long line of cars in front of the school.

At a side entrance to the campus just around the corner, a smaller line of students lined up to be let onto campus as the start of the school day neared.

Ashley Garcia was there to drop off her only child, 4-year-old Alice Soto, for the start of transitional kindergarten.

Alice had previously been enrolled in daycare and enjoyed the opportunity to socialize with her young peers, said Garcia.

And though the start of transitional kindergarten (TK) presented a departure from Alice’s previous daytime routine, she has been accustomed at home to books and likes drawing and therefore should adapt to her new environment well enough, Garcia said.

“She’s excited,” Garcia said.