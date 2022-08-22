LAKESIDE — Holtville High School junior Lillian Strahm took a wrong turn but was able to overcome and sprint her way to a first-place finish in the Division III junior-senior race at the 40th annual Vaquero Stampede at El Capitan High here on Saturday, Aug. 20.

Coming down the home stretch, Strahm mistakenly went through an open gate that wasn’t part of the course, but was able to realize her mistake and get back on course and sprint her way to a two-second victory over Brawley Union High senior Lilandra Padilla.

Strahm finished the two-mile race in 13 minutes, 23 seconds, ahead of the 13:25 time turned in by Padilla.

“There was a gate that was open but it shouldn’t have been and she ran through it and gave up the lead,” said C.J. Johnston, the Holtville High School athletic director and cross country head coach. “She got back on the right course and pulled ahead of the Brawley girl and then outsprinted her to the line.”

Imperial Valley runners actually took the top six spots in the race with Southwest senior Julia Monreal taking third (13:43), Imperial senior Amalia Cardona in fourth (14:06), Imperial junior Arely Ortega in fifth (14:10) and fellow Tiger senior Angelique Graham in sixth (14:24).

In the girls’ freshman-sophomore Division III race, Holtville sophomore Ashley Reyna finished 13th (14:53) and fellow Viking sophomore Angelina Rios took 17th (14:58).

In the boys’ junior-senior Division III race, Holtville senior Diego Rios finished tied for 24th (12:57) in the two-mile race and junior Ruben Jimenez took 29th (13:23).

Coaching cross country is a first for Johnston, who has already done stints as head football and baseball coach, and is the longtime head wrestling coach at Holtville High.

“It seems similar to wrestling in a lot of ways and I’m using the same motivational techniques,” Johnston said. “There are runners at different levels and you have to push each student differently. There has to be a different training regime for each one.”

The Vikings have 11 boys and 10 girls out for the cross country team, which according to Johnston is the most in a few years.

“This has been a learning experience for all of us,” he said. “With only a few weeks of training, I think the kids did well this weekend. Lily (Strahm) is just a workhorse and she’s got that fight in her where she is going to bring her best every single time.”

Holtville will next travel to Santee for the Wolf Pack Invitational at West Hills High on Friday, Aug. 26.