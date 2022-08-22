Karla Soto Steps in as Scots AD

CALEXICO — When Karla Soto went to interview at Vincent Memorial Catholic High School, it was for the position of physical education teacher. What she would accept is the position of teacher and new Scots’ athletic director.

Credit the COVID shutdown of 2020 for pushing Soto toward this landing spot. After finishing her bachelor’s degree in Liberal Studies at San Francisco State University, the 2015 Calexico High graduate moved back home and decided to pursue a Master’s Degree in Sports Administration online from Arkansas State.

Karla Soto, athletic director at Vincent Memorial Catholic High

“I was doing some tutoring work and working at Flex Fitness in El Centro and getting my Master’s online,” said the 25-year-old Soto. “I have a friend that works at Vincent Memorial and she told me about the P.E. job.

“I went in for the P.E. teacher job and then this opportunity to be athletic director came up and I had to take it.”

Soto knows a little something about athletics, having played four years of varsity softball at Calexico High for coach Alex Flores before continuing her softball career at Seminole State University in Seminole, Okla., for two years and then two more years at San Francisco State.

While in Oklahoma she played for Flores’ daughter, Calexico native Amber Flores.

“I absolutely loved my experience at Seminole. We had all these sports and athletes and all lived in the dorms and it was so much fun,” Soto said. “Then I get to San Francisco and it’s a completely different experience. They were two different experiences, but I enjoyed being able to play.”

Soto takes over the Vincent Memorial athletic programs from longtime teacher and athletic director Jesus Gonzalez, who spent 30 years at the Catholic school and more than 20 in the athletic director position.

The young Soto knows she has a lot of catching up to do, getting a late start in the job as the 2022-23 athletic season is already underway in some sports.

“At the end of the day it comes down to the experience the coaches have and how much help I’m going to have to give them,” Soto said. “For somebody like coach (David) Wong, he has been doing it for a while and already knows what to do.”

One of her main objectives for her first year is to build a rapport between herself, her coaches and the student-athletes.

“We have to remember that they are students first and then athletes,” Soto said. “I’m going to try to stay in touch with the athletes to get to know them and how they are doing in the classroom and on the field.”

In her first week on the job, Soto joked that she has to always have a pen and paper handy to write down names as she is being introduced to her own staff, athletes and administrators, plus the numerous people from other Imperial Valley schools.

“I know this first year is going to be such a huge learning experience for me. There will be mistakes made and I’ll learn from them,” Soto said. “I’m here to support our coaches and make sure the games go smoothly and make sure our teams represent our school in the correct way.”