IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Aug. 17 and Aug. 23.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 17

2:07 p.m.: A Niland man threatened to commit suicide by burning his home with himself in it.

THURSDAY, AUG. 18

9:11 a.m.: A person burglarized a home in Heber on N. Maple Avenue, stealing several items from the home in a Home Depot bucket. Sheriff deputies were able to apprehend the suspect later on Heber Avenue and return all of the items to the homeowner.

5:04 p.m.: While at the Seeley Post Office, a man said a woman approached him and started accusing him of stealing from her and hitting her car. She pulled out a cellphone and started recording him and taking photos of his vehicle, then left in a dark Toyota. Deputies believe she was under the influence.

FRIDAY, AUG. 19

4:57 a.m.: A woman in Winterhaven reported her ex-husband arrived at her home with a knife, a bat and is threatening to break all of her windows.

8:53 p.m.: A Heber woman reported several potted plants from the front of her house have been stolen and was requesting a sheriff’s deputy patrol the area. She said change was left next to her vehicle, but she hadn’t seen anyone.

SUNDAY, AUG. 21

7:05 a.m.: A woman received a call from her sister who had left San Diego on Thursday with her 2-year-old son. She said she was given a ride from strangers to Ocotillo to the Chevron station, then made the phone call saying she was being threatened and subjected to abuse.

1:32 p.m.: Deputies reported a large number of people were sleeping and living in abandoned cars near Highway 98 and Clark Lane in Heber.

7:08 p.m.: A woman, her husband, and her husband’s friend became stuck for 12 hours without food in the sand near Plaster City.

MONDAY, AUG. 22

1:24 a.m.: An Imperial resident on Neckel Road reported someone trying to break into his house. He said he and his son heard the door knob moving in the front of the house and the dogs barking.

6:07 a.m.: A Coachella Valley Water District employee in Salton City reported the theft of power tools and other miscellaneous items from the district.

TUESDAY, AUG. 23

12:41 a.m.: Shots were heard at Salvation Mountain according to a woman who said she heard four to five shots and a loud, “Hey!”

HOLTVILLE Sheriff Subdivision

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 17

9:02 a.m.: Ace Hardware in Holtville was vandalized on Wednesday with a broken window on the side of the building.

THURSDAY, AUG. 18

2:43 p.m.: A man threatened someone over the counter at Moran Service in Holtville with a knife, then pulled out a machete and threatened with that.

MONDAY, AUG. 22

1:20 a.m.: A transformer for a light pole on Eighth and Circle streets in Holtville was seen seemingly exploding loudly every couple of minutes.

9:12 a.m.: A woman called saying her ex has not taken her children to school and is blocking her access to them. She said she left them with him because she was sick and now he refuses to return them to her, possibly keeping them in Mexicali.