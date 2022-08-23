Victoria Terraza Residents Score A Win

IMPERIAL — The city of Imperial has agreed to waive all citations given to the residents of Victoria Terraza for short driveways after dozens of residents came to the Imperial City Council meeting to protest.

The residents protested during the Aug. 17 council meeting after many of the homes in the housing development were cited in the early part of the August, all for the same issue: obstructing the sidewalks.

Code enforcement flagged homes in the development with vehicles in the driveways that extended onto the sidewalks, an issue that could not be helped, residents said.

Driveways in the subdivision are 15 feet, but city ordinance state that all driveways must be at least nine feet wide and 20 feet long.

“I mean, if we were shorted five feet from my driveway, how was it that the houses passed inspection?” Charlene Villa, one the Victoria Terraza residents, asked members of the City Council.

Imperial Mayor Geoff Dale responded quickly to assure that the citations would not be pursued until after an investigation was completed. Assistant City Manager Alexis Brown confirmed on Monday, Aug. 22 that the city would be waiving the citations.

Victoria Terraza residents Charlene Villa and Ester Diaz speak out in protest of the citation of driveways in Imperial’s Victoria Terraza after the developer made them too short during the Imperial City Council meeting on Aug 17. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

The city has been in contact with Victoria Terraza builder, Victoria Homes, to find a way for the developer to correct issue. That plan was not immediately available.

Victoria Homes have been building homes in Imperial County for more than 30 years and have more than 3,000 houses in the county in 12 housing developments, including Victoria Terraza, often called Victoria Terrace by residents and city officials.

“If anyone does receive a citation, they should reach out to the Dennis Morita in the City Manager’s office,” Brown said.

Residents also took this opportunity to express concerns over the conduct of the city’s code inspector, whose name was not released publicly, referring to him as rude and unprofessional.

Villa and Ester Diaz, another Victoria Terraza resident, explained that when they questioned the inspector about the citation, they were told that it “wasn’t his problem, it was his job to enforce the law,” along with commenting the homeowners should have done more research into city ordinances before purchasing the homes.

This garnered a strong reaction from Mayor Dale, who immediately apologized to the residents who gathered at the City Council meeting.

“And I apologize if one of our employees was rude to you. I’ll tell you as mayor, I don’t appreciate that … if there’s an issue, you give me a call. It’s 760-791-4314,” Dale said.

Teen Makers Program

Imperial awarded the four members of the Imperial Public Library’s Teen Makers program a $500 scholarship to continue their education for their participation.

The Imperial Public Library’s Teen Makers program offers high school aged students with the opportunity to schedule and plan community activities for youths ages 6 to 12, with a $500 budget, granting them job experience in addition to the scholarship.

The four Teen Makers, Sammy Couchman, Isabella Gutierrez, Amber Moreno, and Madison Taylor, each planned two different sessions, providing Imperial residents with eight different activities throughout the summer.

Amber Moreno (right) shares her love of teaching during the Imperial City Council meeting on Aug 17. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

The first Maker was Sammy, who was also the only non-Imperial resident to join the Makers, coming from Brawley, where his grandfather, Sam Couchman, serves as mayor. Sammy held a paper airplane workshop where he taught children to build paper airplanes and a race car workshop where he helped the children build and decorate model race cars.

Gutierrez is an Imperial resident, who dreams of going to art school in New York someday, and with this in mind she created two art projects. The first was a clay arts day, where she worked with children to create clay figures, and a fabric painting class, where the children painted their own tote bags.

Moreno is another Imperial resident, but she dreams of being a teacher and so developed programs where she could integrate science into a fun activity. Moreno held a neon lamp party where students made different lamps and learned the science of lava lamps, and a slime making party, where children learned how to make their own slime.

Taylor was the final Maker and Imperial resident, with a passion for helping her community. She provided an art and a science activity, running dry ice and bottle rocket experiences with children, and a raised salt painting day where children painted images and added salt to give it a three-dimensional aspect.

“This was a really great experience, and I hope they keep this program going for a long time so more students can get the chance to also get this experience as well,” Sammy said.