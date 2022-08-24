SAN DIEGO — Nearly three years to the day after being indicted, the former pastor of Imperial Valley Ministries pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of conspiracy to commit benefits fraud.

As part of his plea agreement, Victor Gonzalez faces a potential maximum of five years in prison for his role in conspiring to acquire, transfer and possess food stamp benefits in violation of federal standards.

Gonzalez entered his guilty plea along with three other co-conspirators at the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California on Monday, Aug. 22.

Former Imperial Valley Ministries Pastor Victor Gonzalez and his wife, Susan Christine, are shown in a Facebook photo. | COURTESY PHOTO

Gonzalez was one of 12 Imperial Valley Ministries (IVM) officials who were indicted on Aug. 23, 2019, by federal officials for illegally using the food stamp benefits of more than 30 individuals who had been residing at the “restoration homes” IVM operated in El Centro and Calexico.

The seven-count indictment had accused defendants of forcing IVM group home participants into forced labor, as well.

As part of their plea agreements, three other co-defendants also pleaded guilty to benefits fraud on Monday, including Gonzalez’s wife, Susan Christine Gonzalez, as well as Jose “Joe” Diaz and Mercedes Gonzales, also known as Mercy Diaz.

The plea agreements were accepted by the defendants on Aug. 8, U.S. District Court records stated.

Imperial Valley Ministries was founded in the 1970s for the purpose of ministering to individuals with substance use problems. It had operated about 30 affiliated churches in the United States and Mexico.

Former pastor Gonzalez joined in 2001 and had become co-pastor of the El Centro-based church in 2013, court records stated.

Starting in May 2013 to July 2018, defendants had required group home participants to surrender their EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer) cards. The victims, which totaled more than 30 and included a 17-year-old female, were also refrained from seeking employment and were compelled to panhandle six days of the week and provide the proceeds to IVM.

The victims also were told by IVM officials that they had to fulfill panhandling quotas or risk expulsion form the group homes, federal officials stated in September 2019 during a press conference in Imperial announcing the arrest of the defendants.

The value of the food stamp benefits acquired by Gonzalez and his co-conspirators was about $103,000, court records stated.

As part of the defendants’ plea agreements, they must forfeit any proceeds they received as a result of their illegal activity. If the illicit monies cannot be retrieved, defendants must forfeit any other property up to the value of the food stamp violations, their respective plea agreements stated.

The former headquarters of Imperial Valley Ministries at 427 Broadway in El Centro sits locked up. Nearly three years to the day after being indicted, the former pastor of IV Ministries, Victor Gonzalez, pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of conspiracy to commit benefits fraud. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

Gonzalez had also faced a potential $250,000 fine, but prosecutors agreed to not impose the penalty because of his limited prospects to be able to pay, the plea agreement stated.

While Gonzalez was pastor, he lived for free in a home on Smoketree Drive in El Centro that IVM owned. He also received a weekly salary, of an undisclosed amount, and the occasional “blessing” of $1,000, court records stated.

While residing at the IVM restoration homes, the victims were forced to hand over their government-issued identification and when not panhandling were kept inside behind locked doors and windows that were nailed shut.

Defendants had initially faced charges of forced labor, unlawfully confiscating personal documents, conspiracy and Food Stamp Act benefit fraud. Their indictment stemmed from an FBI probe that had resulted from a victim’s complaint and which had prompted searches of various church properties across the country in May 2018.

“These victims were held captive, stripped of their humble financial means, their identification, their freedom and their dignity,” said then- U.S. Attorney Robert Brewer at the time of the defendants’ indictment.

Gonzalez, his wife, and both Diazes are scheduled to appear for sentencing in federal court in San Diego on Nov. 14.

Most of the other IVM officials who were arrested in connection to the case pleaded guilty in July as part of their respective plea agreements, as well. They included Arnoldo Bugarin, Azucena Torres, Sergio Partida, and Ana Karen Robles Ortiz, all of El Centro, and Jose Morales, of San Diego, court records indicated.

Jose Demara Flores, of Brownsville, Texas, has accepted a plea agreement but had yet to enter a plea. While Jose Gaytan and Sonia Murrillo both previously had pleaded guilty in 2020 as part of their respective plea agreements, court records indicated.