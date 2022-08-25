Calexico Skaters Make Pitch for New Park

CALEXICO — As someone who has been skateboarding for the past three years, 16-year-old Calexico resident Jacob Grady said he considers his level of skill to be “decent.”

But because only a limited number of spots exist within the city where he likes to practice, and neither he nor most of his skating friends have transportation to travel elsewhere, Jacob said he feels like he’s not progressing as much as he could be under the right conditions.

“I think I would’ve been a lot better if there was a skate park as soon as I started skating,” Jacob said in a recent interview.

With that sentiment in mind, Jacob and some of his friends had recently started a public campaign to voice their collective desire to have a public skate park built in Calexico.

Granted, as teens who are unfamiliar with public advocacy, municipal projects and decision making, their public campaign has consisted mainly of social media posts.

And to date, those posts have been largely limited to comments accompanying news articles unrelated to skateboarding that this publication promoted on its Instagram account.

“We need a skate park,” Jacob stated in a comment on an article that reported the confirmation of the county’s first case of monkeypox on Aug. 2.

That same day, after this publication created a separate post on its Instagram feed to promote further dialogue about the community’s interest in a public skate park, Jacob again weighed in, this time more persuasively.

“It keeps me active and challenges my mind and my body and I’ve met so much (sic) good people from skating,” he said, “and if Calexico decided to make (a) skatepark maybe people wouldn’t wanna break into schools to skate.”

When contacted for further comment after posting his remarks, Jacob said that he and a friend came up with the idea to start publicly pushing for a public skate park in the comments section of the news articles.

He also admitted that the social media posts reflected the extent of their campaign strategy, for now.

A more concerted effort would likely require petitioning the Calexico City Council or even possibly forming a nonprofit dedicated solely to the purpose of getting a public skate park built, said Jacob’s friend and fellow board pusher, Gael Gonzalez.

And despite their relatively young age and inexperience with such an effort, 16-year-old Gael said he’s not entirely against the prospect of potentially having to undertake such a feat.

“Yeah, I think I’m willing,” Gael said.

Calexico residents Moises Cortez, Jacob Grady, Gael Gonzalez and “CK” take a break from skating in the parking lot of the Calexico Unified School District administration building on Monday, Aug. 22. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

‘Definitely Doable’

About 20 years ago, Calexico resident Heric Rubio was part a group of skateboarders who successfully petitioned the city to build a public skate park.

It was the early 2000s and skateboarding had become vogue again. Thanks in part to skateboarders like Tony Hawk and the popularity of the X-Games, the sport developed quite a young following in Calexico, Rubio said.

Yet, given the limited number of locations in the city that skateboarders could repurpose as their practice spots, and the assurance that they would eventually be asked to leave those locations, skaters at the time felt that a public skate park was much needed, Rubio said.

So, the skaters decided to bring their request to the City Council. They even selected the more well-spoken of the group’s members to address the council during its public comment period.

“We kind of organized as much as 17-, 18-year-old kids can organize,” Rubio said.

Calexico resident Gael Gonzalez said there are hardly any places in the city where skateboarders can hone their skills without being asked to leave. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

Eventually their repeated appearances and requests hit pay dirt, with the council at the time agreeing to pursue the matter.

“That was the initial joy of it,” Rubio said. “The reality of it, however, was when it came down to choosing a builder, how it was funded and its location, it was done, for lack of a better word, just half-assed, with very little consideration of what the project actually meant to the people that wanted it.”

The skate park Rubio referred to is now gone. It had been situated on the city’s west side at Nosotros Park and consisted of a few quarter pipes and flat banks set up at the opposite ends of a fenced enclosure with additional obstacles in the middle of the span.

It was also made out of prefabricated sheet metal that retained heat and made it “useless” during the hot summer months, Rubio said.

“It just wasn’t what we were hoping for,” he said. “It felt like it was put there to shut up the people.”

The ramps were removed more than 10 years ago because they had deteriorated and posed a potential safety hazard for users, said City Manager Esperanza Colio Warren.

These days, the city is not in a financial position where it could easily undertake the building of a public skate park, Colio Warren said. Recreational space within the city is also at a premium.

“The city might have available space but it all depends on the size of the proposed skatepark,” she said in a written response to a series of questions about the possibility of having such a facility built.

The city, with the council’s potential authorization, could also stand to benefit for such a potential pursuit if it had a community-based organization with which to jointly apply for grant funds, Colio Warren said.

Calexico resident Jacob Grady attempts a skateboarding trick in the parking lot of the Calexico Unified School District administration building shortly before being asked to leave the premises on Monday, Aug. 22. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

That was the case with Brett Driscoll Sidewinder Skatepark in El Centro. The nonprofit Desert Skatepark Coalition, of which the late Michael Brett Driscoll was a founding member, jointly applied with the city of El Centro to the Statewide Park Program and was awarded $2.5 million in Proposition 84 funds to build a 30,000-square-foot facility.

A public skate park is among the many projects that community activist Ismael Arvizu said he would like to see the city of Calexico undertake on behalf of its residents.

Frequently, Arvizu has been advocating for public restrooms in the downtown area. But his more recent appearances at council meetings have included his suggestion that the city consider building a public skate park. His latest recommendation came during the public comment period of the council’s special meeting on Aug. 10.

As someone who has been regularly attending council meetings in recent times, Arvizu, a founder of the group Calexico Needs Change, is well aware of the city’s financial constraints and limited resources.

Nonetheless, he thinks the city could build a skate park and benefit from the involvement of community members who would be willing to help write a grant application for state funding.

“It’s definitely doable,” Arvizu said when interviewed after the Aug. 10 meeting had adjourned.