CHULA VISTA — It has been a wild start for the Calexico High School football team this season.

After the opening game against Palo Verde Valley went two days at two different stadiums, the Bulldogs made the trip to San Diego for the first time this year to take on Castle Park at Otay Ranch High School here on Thursday, Aug. 25.

Despite losing a 20-point lead, the Calexico defense stepped up late to secure a 48-33 win over the Trojans.

“Obviously I’m glad that we came out on top tonight,” said Fernando Solano, Calexico’s third-year head coach “There are a lot of mistakes that we did that we let the team back in the game instead of putting full throttle and breaking away. We kind of let them slip back in, so those were the things we talked about that we need to improve as a team.”

It was in the third quarter when Calexico (2-0) allowed Castle Park (0-2) to get back in the game, forcing the rest of the contest to become a back-and-forth affair until the Bulldogs put a stop to a potential comeback effort.

Calexico was without senior quarterback David Esquer from the middle of the third quarter due to an injured right leg on an unsuccessful two-point conversation attempt.

Solano is hoping the injury won’t keep Esquer off the field for any length of time with the experience and guidance he gives to his teammates.

Calexico High School junior Andrew Rivera runs the ball for the Bulldogs in a nonleague game against Castle Park High in Chula Vista on Thursday, Aug. 25. | BREVEN HONDA PHOTO

“It’s a big loss because he’s a senior and he brings a lot of leadership,” Solano said of Esquer. “The guys look up to him and we look up to him and he’s obviously a guy that we could trust underneath the center.”

As a result, the Bulldogs had to depend on their backups to keep the momentum going.

Solano added that every player needs to be ready, no matter of when that time comes over the course of the season.

“If anything, we talked about how those circumstances allow people to come up,” Solano said. “I mean next man up. So, we always talk about owning your position, knowing your job in and out, so when circumstances are going to come up, I tell them, ‘When it’s your opportunity, you’re ready to go.’ That’s been the mindset that we’ve had since day one. I say, stay patient because this is a long season. You’re going to get an opportunity.”

Taking over for the injured Esquer was sophomore Sean Torres.

Despite fumbling the ball on back-to-back plays, Torres was not going to give the pigskin up a third time. Instead, he took the snap and found tight end Jesse Hernandez for a 42-yard touchdown pass with 8:36 left in the game.

“We trust him too,” Solano said of Torres. “He has great talent as well. He just doesn’t have that game talent like David.

“It took him two fumbles to get his feet wet. But once he settled down, you can see the talent. He throws a nice spiral, and he just threw a perfect pass right over the top and that was great.”

After that, the defense needed to keep the energy in favor of Calexico.

Calexico High School football coach Fernando Solano addresses the Bulldogs after they scored a 48-33 nonleague victory over Castle Park High in Chula Vista on Thursday, Aug. 25. | BREVEN HONDA PHOTO

A 13-yard run by Trojans senior Jalen Hopkins set up third-and-1 with 6:45 remaining in the game and the Bulldogs leading 40-33.

The Calexico defense, was able to get to the quarterback and get a sack for a 20-yard loss, forcing the Trojans to punt and wipe away any last hope.

“I trust my defense completely,” Solano said. “We just got a little lost in the middle of the game because they ran something different at us that we hadn’t expected. But once they got adapted and they went back to themselves, it was huge making that big third down because we needed to get the ball back and score again to get some breathing room.”

When the Bulldogs got the ball back, they relied on their biggest strength: the running game. Led by senior running back Zeus Pradis, the Bulldogs relied on him from the first play to the final horn.

Pradis finished the game with 259 yards rushing on 21 carries with three touchdowns and three successful two-point conversions.

Of Pradis’ 21 carries, 10 of them went for double-digit yards, including a 56-yard rushing score to put the game away for good with 5:09 left in the fourth quarter.

Solano said Pradis was explosive on the ground, continuing the move the chains and keep the energy on the Calexico side.

“He was really explosive,” Solano said of Pradis. “He looked really fresh today. He read his keys well. I liked how he gained a lot of yards after contact. So that was great. He wasn’t going down with the first contact, so he kept his legs going. He really kept us in the game, and we controlled the ball with him running.”

Next for the Bulldogs is their first home game of the season at Ward Field when they host CETYS of Mexicali at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2.