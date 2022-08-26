EL CENTRO — Vincent Memorial Catholic High senior receiver Armando Apodaca knows to never stop moving on an offensive play because his junior quarterback Jacobo Elias has a way of making something happen.

The two Scots, who have played together since they were 7 years old on the Halcones youth football team in Mexicali, connected for two 30-yard touchdowns as Vincent Memorial beat Southwest 46-7 in a nonleague game in El Centro on Thursday, Aug. 25.

Vincent Memorial Catholic High junior quarterback Jacobo Elias (8) celebrates a 30-yard touchdown pass with senior receiver Armando Apodaca during their nonleague game against Southwest in El Centro on Thursday, Aug. 25. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

“You gotta find a way to keep running and find an opening because he (Elias) is never done with a play,” said the 17-year-old Apocada, who finished with five catches for 125 yards and two scores. “He’s going to keep moving and we have to move with him. If he rolls, we roll.”

Elias was doing a lot of rolling against the Eagles (0-2 overall), completing 18-of-28 passes for 394 yards and three touchdowns. He rushed for 41 yards and two more touchdowns to give him eight touchdowns on the season (five passing and three rushing).

“Give credit to the receivers, they were running great routes and the offensive line played really well tonight. They were pinning the defensive line down and giving me time to throw,” said the 16-year-old Elias.

The Scots (2-0 overall) didn’t waste time getting on the scoreboard, marching 72 yards on the opening drive for a touchdown with Elias sneaking in the final two yards for the score just 1:12 into the game for a 6-0 lead.

The score remained 6-0 through the remainder of the opening quarter with the Scots stalling on their next possession at the Eagles’ 8-yard-line.

“We were a little sloppy at the start of the game and we’re still making a few mistakes when we get in the red zone,” said Fernando Santana, Vincent Memorial’s associate head coach. “We’re not playing our best football but we can see the kids maturing and playing with character.”

A 12-yard touchdown pass from Elias to senior Andre Rodriguez at the 8:46 mark of the second quarter put the Scots up 13-0.

The Eagles were able to get on the scoreboard with 40 seconds left in the half when Logan Jungers hit Aidan Salazar with a 20-yard scoring strike. Salazar booted the extra point and Southwest closed out the half trailing just 13-7.

Vincent Memorial Catholic High senior receiver Armando Apodaca (33) looks for yardage against Southwest High during a nonleague game in El Centro on Thursday, Aug. 25. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

The Eagles got the ball to start the second half and only managed to get to their own 44 yard line before the Scots forced a punt.

The turning point of the game came when Vincent Memorial sophomore Pablo Zavala blocked the attempted punt and gave the Scots possession at the Eagles’ 17-yard-line.

After a Scots’ penalty, Elias only needed two plays to score on a 19-yard run and put Vincent Memorial up 19-7.

“We’ve got a lot more depth this year than in the past so that gives us the opportunity to try different things and rest some guys,” Santana said. “This was a good game for our linemen, they played well and that’s going to boost their confidence.”

The Scots picked off two errant Eagles’ passes in the second half and returned them for scores with sophomore Juan Carlos Saenz grabbing the first one and going 13 yards for the score with 7:40 left in the third quarter.

Fellow sophomore Lucio Ascolani got his second pick-six of the season when he took one 63 yards to the end zone with 5:47 left in the game.

Up next for the Scots is a road trip for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday, Sept. 2, at El Cajon Valley High School. Southwest will host Gila Ridge High of Yuma at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2.