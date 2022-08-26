CALEXICO — The Calexico Recreation Department has released its Recreations and Cultural Arts Program for Fall 2022-Spring 2023. The program activities run from Sept. 13, 2022 through May 25.

Registrations will begin on Monday, Aug. 29 at 8 a.m. at the Calexico Community Center, 707 Dool Ave.

You must come in person to register. Remember, face masks are still required to enter city buildings. Class space is limited; please register soon.

The Recreation Department would like to give a special thanks to the Calexico Measure H Committee, the Calexico Arts Council , and the California Arts Council, for their generous financial contributions this season.

For more information about our programs, please call at 760-768-2176 or email at recreation@calexico.ca.gov.

Opportunities are also available to sponsor or teach classes. Contact the department at the above number.